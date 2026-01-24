ASHBURN, Va. –– The Washington Commanders hired offensive coordinator David Blough three weeks ago, but the search for a defensive coordinator remains unresolved. Several high-profile names have been connected to the vacancy. Now, another candidate has emerged, drawing legitimate interest from Washington.

Flores was widely viewed as the standout option. He has been praised as one of the NFL’s most inventive and aggressive play-callers, and his reputation made him a natural fit for a Commanders defense in desperate need of a reset under head coach Dan Quinn. However, Flores recently signed a contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings, officially taking him off the board.

How the search shifted

With Flores no longer an option, Al Harris has emerged, confirmed by WUSA9, as another possible candidate to fill the vacancy. Currently an assistant coach for the Chicago Bears, Harris is a familiar face for the Washington head coach. He brings a blend of credibility and recent production that makes him a standout in the search.

Harris’ impact in Chicago was immediate. Under his guidance, the Bears led the NFL with 23 interceptions, a significant turnaround for a unit that had struggled to generate consistent takeaways in recent seasons. For a Commanders defense that has lacked ball production and struggled to close out games, Harris’ results look attractive for a franchise looking to find their consistency.

Aug 24, 2020; Frisco, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys player Trevon Diggs (right) talks with Al Harris (left) during training camp at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: James D. Smith via Imagn Images | Handout Photo-Imagn Images

A coach with deep NFL roots

Harris brings extensive coaching and playing experience. He previously coached defensive backs for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2013 to 2018. He played 14 seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, and St. Louis Rams. He appeared in 194 career games, recording 21 interceptions and three touchdowns.

Harris recently interviewed with the Packers for their defensive coordinator position, a potential pull given his long and successful playing career in Green Bay.

Quinn connection and remaining candidates

Harris and Quinn worked together in Dallas from 2020 to 2023, when Harris served as the defensive backs coach. After Quinn departed following the 2023 season to become the Commanders' head coach, Harris spent the 2025 season in Chicago as the passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Candidates that remain in the mix include Jonathan Gannon, despite being dismissed by the Arizona Cardinals, along with Patrick Graham, Joe Cullen, Dennard Wilson, Karl Scott, and Teryl Austin.

READ MORE: Quan Martin Trade Could Make Sense For Commanders

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Mike Pettine’s Comments Reveal a Major Red Flag Washington Dodged

• Why the Commanders shouldn't extend Deebo Samuel despite his 2025 flashes



• Sean McDermott instantly becomes a Commanders' top defensive target

• Commanders add one of the best pass rushers in college football in latest mock draft