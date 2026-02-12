Commanders DC Daronte Jones is Ready For the Moment

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones is entering his first season on the job, but the long-time NFL coach has a ton of experience.

Jones will take bits and pieces from his past employers in order to help him build the Commanders defense from the ground up.

“Just being around some of the talented coaches, great minds that I've been a part of," Jones said.

"Growing up, you know, from [Former Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach] Marvin Lewis to [Denver Broncos Defensive Coordinator] Vance Joseph, [Former Minnesota Vikings Head Coach] Mike Zimmer, [Indianapolis Colts Defensive Coordinator] Lou Anarumo and even as recently as [Minnesota Vikings Head Coach] Kevin O'Connell and [Minnesota Vikings Defensive Coordinator] Brian Flores, they've prepared me and being around them learn lessons, how to lead, how to structure their side of the ball, how to implement certain learning techniques, and finding out about the culture amongst the guys have helped guide me to where I'm today.”

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores against the Los Angeles Rams. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jones Should Be Well Prepared in Washington

Jones is ready to attack the duties of being the defensive coordinator by building his unit with a few key principles.

“Versatility, adaptability, using our players' strengths to the best of their ability, maximizing what they do, being a feature that, and then minimizing the things that they don't do well. And each coach has provided a certain way of highlighting whoever that athlete may be and whatever that strength may be that allowed them to get to their highest level," Jones said.

"And so, my ability and learning from those guys in terms of how to tap into each individual player and each individual player is different. But it all starts with relationships, and the biggest thing that I've gotten in this profession is how to attack and relate to players and connect with those guys. And that starts with the relationships aspect of it. And what does that mean? That starts with trust.”

Jones will have the ability to earn and build trust with his defenders as the team looks to sign players in free agency and find rookies to develop in the NFL draft.

