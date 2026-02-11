The One Offseason Move That Makes the Commanders Super Bowl Contenders

Washington Commanders fans want to see the franchise return to its glory days and become Super Bowl contenders again, like it once was in the 1980s and 1990s. In 2024, the team offered a flash of hope when its young quarterback, Jayden Daniels led the team to an NFC Championship appearance. But last season, that momentum stalled as Washington regressed and failed to build on what it accomplished the year before.

Now with the 2025 season behind them, the Commanders are looking ahead with hopes of changing that narrative. However, if they want to transform into legitimate NFC Super Bowl contenders, the solution goes beyond changes to the coaching staff. The front office must make pivotal offseason moves, particularly in roster decisions.

The reality of the regression

Washington finished the 2025 season with noticeable gaps that ultimately sank any hopes of a deep playoff run. Those shortcomings made it clear that major upgrades are necessary if the Commanders want to compete for Super Bowl LXI. While Washington has its franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels, someone many believe can be the cornerstone of the offense for years to come, championship teams require balance. That balance starts on the other side of the ball.

The Commanders struggled mightily on defense, and it became evident that this unit must be transformed to stand among the league’s elite. Washington ranked near the bottom of the NFL in key defensive categories, allowing too many points and yards while failing to generate turnovers at a championship level.

A lesson from Seattle's dominance

Look at the Seattle Seahawks as an example. Their dominant defensive performance in their 29- 13 Super Bowl LX win over the New England Patriots showed how impactful an elite defense can be. Seattle held New England scoreless until the fourth quarter, recording six sacks, 11 quarterback hits, two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and eight tackles for loss.

Personnel over scheme

For Washington, simply hiring a new defensive coordinator is not enough. While the addition of Daronte Jones brings a reputation for aggressive, physical defense, the roster itself needs an overhaul. That means using available cap space to target young, high-impact defenders rather than short-term fixes, and to prioritize a game-changing pass rusher to address a defense that struggled to consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks.

If the Commanders want to be viewed as true Super Bowl contenders, the path is clear. A rebuilt and aggressive defense that complements Jayden Daniels and the offense could be the missing piece. Championships are still won with balance, and in the Commanders case, overhauling the defense may be the one move that finally brings them back to the big stage.

