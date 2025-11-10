Commanders down, but not out after losing to Lions
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is hoping to right the ship after a 44-22 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 10.
Things have been hard for the Commanders after five straight losses and a heap of injuries to go with it, but head coach Dan Quinn doesn't believe the team will stop fighting for one another.
“I worry about the emotion of it, but not fracture," Quinn said of the team postgame. "They're tight, they're connected, the work's there, frustration, visibly upset, just why isn't it going like we wanted to, and that's kind of what I was referring to earlier, a little bit about it's not the worst thing to go away together right now.
"And it's kind of like, not going away to camp, but going away. Alright, let's talk through, find these spaces and it might be these small things that we need to do differently that can add to it. Everybody's searching, we're frustrated, players, coaches, everyone, but ultimately like I said, first things first, man. Just into this week, what can we do better? Heading into this game and then breathe and, okay, next step and then I'll go from there.”
Quinn wants to push forward towards Dolphins game
The Commanders have a lot of reasons to be frustrated by the Lions game, but their loss wasn't a result of a lack of effort. Simply put, the Lions offense gave the Commanders defense fits all game long.
Would things have been different if the Commanders were healthier? Absolutely, but the Commanders have to play those who are able and ready to go.
The Commanders are in a tough spot, but they are still showing maximum effort, which is a sign that the team is bent, not broken. That is a positive amidst the negative with seven games left to play.
