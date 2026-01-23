Commanders Could Trade Away Pro Bowler in Surprise Offseason Move

The Washington Commanders are a year removed from their NFC Championship appearance, and things have gone south ever since.

The Commanders finished 5-12 in the 2025 season, which was good for third place in the NFC East. After another season of struggles, Pro Football Focus writer Bradley Locker suggested that the team could trade longtime defensive tackle Daron Payne.

"The Commanders are a team under heightened pressure in 2026 following a 5-12 campaign this past season. Washington must improve its defense after ranking 31st in EPA per play allowed, which might include trading Payne up front," Locker wrote.

"The longtime Washington standout has declined of late, playing three straight seasons with an overall PFF grade below 61.5. Payne has had particular issues against the run, as his 44.9 PFF run-defense grade is 25th out of 32 qualified defensive tackles since 2024. Moreover, his pass-rush win rate has not exceeded 7.7% since 2023.

"Tying for the 10th-highest annual average value at the position, Payne is not performing to the level of his lucrative contract. Now 28 and a free agent after next season, the Commanders may shed some payroll and pursue younger upgrades."

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne stands on the field on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Payne Could Be on Trade Block

Payne, 28, is one of the longest-tenured players on the Commanders roster. He was the franchise's first-round pick back in 2018 out of Alabama and he has been a staple of the defense ever since.

This past season, Payne played in 15 games, recording three sacks and 46 total tackles. It was the first time Payne had missed a game since the 2019 season, his second year in the league.

Given the fact that Payne is entering the final year of his contract, the Commanders may want to find value for him in case he were to walk away in free agency. The Commanders could also strike a new deal with him, but given his age and the fact that Johnny Newton, a third-year pro, is continuing to develop, it may make sense for Washington to move on from him after the season.

