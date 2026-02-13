Commanders’ New OC Turns Heads With Terry McLaurin Comment

For the past two seasons, veteran wide receiver Terry McLaurin has not just been underutilized but also misused.

A history of misuse

McLaurin was targeted more than 10 times in a regular-season game, just four times over the last two years, according to WUSA9. They also noted that in four games out of 27 he played in 2024 and 2025 combined, roughly 15 percent of his availability. On the other hand, the Washington veteran was targeted fewer than five times in nine games during that same span, accounting for 33 percent of the games he played.

That imbalance highlights how poorly the Commanders' top receiver has been used. But according to newly appointed offensive coordinator David Blough, change is coming.

Blough's plan: "Flip the field"

“This thing’s going to be built around how do we get Terry 10 targets a game and get him explosive receptions after explosive receptions to kind of flip the field,” Blough told WUSA9.

Commanders fans will be thrilled to hear Blough talk about McLaurin in that manner, as some have long believed McLaurin should be treated as the No. 1 receiver. Blough also emphasized that wide receivers can impact the game beyond catches, whether through perimeter blocking or creating explosive plays that stress a defense.

Looking at the top receivers around the league, McLaurin’s numbers stand out, but not in a good way. When you look at players like Ja’Marr Chase, who has recorded 17 games with 10 or more targets, or Puka Nacua with 15, and even second-year wide receiver Malik Nabers, who has 11 despite playing just 19 games over the past two seasons, tying CeeDee Lamb. Even Tee Higgins, the Bengals’ No. 2 receiver, has six such games, which makes looking at McLaurin’s numbers so disappointing.

The "Pillars" of the new offense

What Blough sees is more than just forcing the ball to McLaurin, but designing an offense that actively uses him. That offense is anchored by its foundational pillars: quarterback Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin, and Laremy Tunsil.

Those three positions form the backbone of a successful offense if you look around the league. If Blough can make this vision a reality, it could help eliminate the struggles that defined the Commanders' offense this past season.

As Blough sets the tone for the offense for 2026, he’s making it clear that his first order of business is betting on McLaurin and creating an offense that showcases their prized wide receiver.

