Commanders get bad Marcus Mariota news vs. Eagles

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota is in the locker room after suffering a hand injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in their Week 16 matchup.

Mariota has been the starter for most of the season for Washington because starter Jayden Daniels has been out with a number of injuries. Earlier this week, Mariota was named the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season as the team has shut down Daniels. However, Mariota has now suffered a hand injury, which is prompting the Commanders to dig deeper down the depth chart.

Mariota exits vs. Eagles

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Mariota was evaluated for a concussion, but he was cleared. However, his hand injury could hold him out in the second half against the Eagles.

If Mariota has to sit out, the Commanders will turn to third-string quarterback Josh Johnson if he cannot go for the rest of the game.

Johnson appeared for the Commanders earlier in the season against the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins when he was Mariota's backup for a combined for snaps, but he has not recorded a pass this season. The last time Johnson threw a touchdown came back in 2021 when he was with the Baltimore Ravens.

Johnson, 39, was a fifth-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he spent his first four seasons in the league. After that, Johnson became the true definition of a journeyman, playing for 14 different teams, which is an NFL record.

After four years with the Bucs, Johnson has been with the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants, Houston Texans, Oakland Raiders, Detroit Lions, and Denver Broncos.

He also has experience in the UFL with the Sacramento Mountain Lions, the AAF with the San Diego Fleet and the XFL with the Los Angeles Wildcats.

There's a reason Johnson is still employed in the NFL, but it isn't necessarily because of his current playing abilities. He's a good veteran mentor, and he's been the third-string quarterback for a majority of the season. However, with the Commanders' injury woes, the team is now going to count on him to suit up in the game and try to will Washington to a victory against Philadelphia, whom they lost to in the NFC Championship last season.

The Commanders have a 10-7 lead midway through the third quarter. Fans can watch the game on Fox or stream it on the Fox One app.

