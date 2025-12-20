Commanders rookie suffers injury vs. Eagles

The Washington Commanders' season has been ravaged by injuries. And early in week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles, the bug continues to bite.

Commanders rookie wide receiver Jaylin Lane is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to return against the Eagles.

Jaylin Lane (ankle) is questionable to return for the Washington Commanders. — David Harrison (@DHarrison82) December 20, 2025

Lane suffers ankle injury vs. Eagles

Lane recovered the opening punt for the Eagles and ended up with no gain on the play. The Commanders did not feature Lane after that.

With Lane on the sidelines, the Commanders will suffer both on offense and special teams. It remains to be seen who will be the punt returner if Lane were to miss the rest of the game. Lane had a fumble recovery for a touchdown against the New York Giants in Week 15, so his absence could be significant for the Commanders.

"We thought we'd have some chances on the return side knowing weather, what that was going to be. So, sometimes you try to talk it into existence, but for him, in the twenties last week, punter come to work out, man he’s out there catching balls, being ready. And so, I think there's a humility and a confidence that comes from this young guy that he's ready for the challenges," Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said of Lane.

At the beginning of the game, the Commanders caught a break when they recovered a fumble on the game's first play. The Eagles returned the opening kickoff but running back Will Shipley fumbled. Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil recovered it and put the Washington offense in excellent position to start the game.

Marcus Mariota and the offense went eight plays on their opening drive, but they were unable to get in the end zone. Jake Moody kicked a 20-yard chip shot field goal to put the Commanders on the board.

After a pair of punts, the Eagles got the ball back and ran a drive that lasted seven plays and 63 yards. It ended in a six-yard touchdown from quarterback Jalen Hurts to wide receiver DeVonta Smith to take a lead for the first time in the game.

The Eagles lead 7-3 towards the end of the first quarter against the Commanders. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the FOX One app.

