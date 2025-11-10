Commanders get bad news on Daron Payne after punching Amon-Ra St. Brown
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne isn't likely to play against the Miami Dolphins in the team's Week 11 game in Madrid.
According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, Payne has been suspended one game for punching Amon-Ra St. Brown during the team's Week 10 loss against the Detroit Lions.
Payne receives one-game suspension for punch
The league released the following statement in regards to Payne's suspension:
"Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne has been suspended without pay for one game for an act of unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions," the statement read.
"During the second quarter, Payne was disqualified for striking Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown, a violation of Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to "any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship," including "throwing a punch, or a forearm," and Rule 12, Section 2, Article 14(d), which prohibits "striking, swinging at, or clubbing the head of neck of an opponent with the wrist(s), arm(s), elbow(s), or hand(s)."
"Payne will be eligible to return to the Commanders' active roster on Monday, Nov. 17, following the team's Nov. 16 game in Madrid against the Miami Dolphins."
What's next for Payne?
The Commanders will try to appeal the suspension because they could definitely benefit from having Payne on the field against the Dolphins.
"Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Payne may appeal the suspension," the statement read. "Any appeal will be heard and decided upon by either Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, or Jordy Nelson, the hearing officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFLPA to decide appeals of on-field player discipline."
The punch is tough evidence to get past, but Commanders defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw says Payne punched St. Brown in retaliation, which could help get the suspension upheld in his argument.
“I just felt like, I just felt like in the moment we were being cheated, to be honest," Kinlaw said.
"[DT] Daron [Payne] only retaliated because the refs literally saw the first punch, you know what I'm saying. I don't blame him for the way he reacted, you know and tempers got to flying. I mean, it is what it is. It's a physical game. S--- happens. But on my end, I just got to be smarter in certain situations and protect the team.”
