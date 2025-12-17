Commanders veteran vows to ruin Christmas for rivals

The Washington Commanders' 2025 season has been a rollercoaster ride, and with the New York Giants' win behind them, so is playoff contention as they approach the final three games of the season.

With just four wins this year, the Commanders aren’t in the playoff hunt and won’t be able to compete for a chance at the division title.

Yet, as veteran edge rusher Von Miller told WUSA9, the team still plays an important role heading into the end of the season, and that’s the role of a spoiler.

Von Miller embraces spoiler role

“We’re not going to the playoffs, so if I could ruin somebody else’s Christmas too, I would love to do that too,” Miller said. "And for divisional games back-to-back, the mindset that I have is if I'm going down, I'm taking somebody else down with me."

In this way, Washington still has influence over other teams' outcomes, so what has been seen as a disappointing season is actually an opportunity for some satisfaction and holiday mischief in the final stretch.

The idea of acting as the spoiler may carry a sense of fun, but it also ties into the broader role of competitor. A role that every team can embrace, regardless of their record. And that competitive spirit stems from the passion for the game, no matter the number of wins and losses, according to safety Jeremy Reaves.

“Because you either love being a football player or you love playing football. It's one of the two. And if you love being a football player, [that shows] on tape. If you love playing football, then that's going to be evident on tape too," Reaves said.

Players define competitive spirit

No matter how difficult the season has been for Washington, Von Miller says one role they will never accept is that of losers.

"Just because we lose games don't make us losers," he said. "And there's so much more than football players. I know guys don't want to hear that, but the truth of it is, we're so much more than football players."

As the franchise closes out the 2025 season, the team can embrace multiple roles: competitor, spoiler, and a group of players determined to give it their all, no matter the outcome.

Team rejects negative labels

Although fans may be disappointed that they won’t get a chance to see the Commanders in the postseason, the final three games present an opportunity for excitement, chaos, and a little chance for Washington to be the Grinch this holiday for divisional opponents.

