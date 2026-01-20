Former Commanders defender ends Bears season in dramatic fashion

Players who are usually selected late in the NFL draft almost never grow into true cornerstones of a team, but Kam Curl became exactly that during his time with the Washington Commanders. Taken in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Curl quickly exceeded expectations, earning a starting role and establishing himself as one of the most reliable players on the Commanders' secondary.

Delivering on the Biggest Stage

While he never chased headlines or national attention, his consistency, intelligence, and versatility made him a trusted part of the defense during his time in Washington. Though he traded in his burgundy and gold, those same qualities have shown up for Curl’s biggest career moment.

Overtime has a way of revealing exactly who a player is, and on Sunday night, Curl delivered on the largest stage. Now with the Los Angeles Rams, he sealed a playoff victory in overtime with a game-ending interception, sending his team to the conference championship and once again proving that he can step up in big moments.

A Familiar Moment for Commanders Fans

KAM CURL PICKS OFF WILLIAMS IN OT.



LARvsCHI on NBC

For those who watched Curl closely in Washington, the moment felt familiar. From 2020 through 2023, Curl was one of the team's most dependable defenders. Over that span, he recorded more than 300 tackles, added five sacks, intercepted three passes, and defended 23 more. His ability to line up at multiple positions in the secondary made him invaluable, often allowing the defense to adjust on the fly.

Curl functioned as a true Swiss Army knife on defense when needed. During a time when the Commanders were going through a rebranding, cultural and structural shift, and roster changes, Curl's presence on defense helped keep it grounded.

The impact was clear in 2022, when he ranked among the top safeties in the league. That season confirmed what Washington had already recognized: Curl wasn't just a reliable player, but a game-changer whose value was more than what read on the stat sheet. He was trusted in critical situations and frequently called upon to make the right decisions or deliver timely stops.

What Washington Lost and What It Reveals

For Commanders fans, seeing Curl make that play on Sunday night likely resembled his time with the franchise. Curl was the same calm and instinctive player that he consistently displayed when he wore burgundy and gold.

As Washington continues reshaping its roster under new leadership, moments like this naturally raise questions about the value of retaining reliable, homegrown talent. Curl was trusted in high-pressure situations before, and that trust paid off once again, even if it came in another uniform.

