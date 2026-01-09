Commanders must target 'perfect' offensive coordinator following firing

The Washington Commanders' season fell flat. After reaching the NFC Championship in 2024, things fell apart in 2025 with injuries and preseason distractions causing many of the issues that led the Commanders to go just 5-12.

Changes were expected to happen this offseason, but perhaps the biggest shock thus far is the parting of ways with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

With Kingsbury no longer with the organization, Washington now begins their search for his replacement, and an intriguing name has been floated around – Mike McDaniel.

Reuniting with a former team

McDaniel cut his teeth at many stops along his NFL journey, including a stint in Washington as an offensive assistant and wide receivers coach from 2011-2013. But where he really started to shine was with the San Francisco 49ers as their run game coordinator and offensive coordinator under Kyle Shanahan.

Now on the open market after being let go by the Miami Dolphins as the head coach, McDaniel could reunite with his old club.

Why McDaniel fits Jayden Daniels

While Kingsbury was able to get the offense going, some things became stagnant, and his lack of late-season and late-game adjustments has cost the Commanders more times than not. With McDaniel, the Commanders wouldn't have to worry about this with how multiple he is, along with his ever-changing game plans.

McDaniel, who is perhaps the best run-game designer in the NFL, will undoubtedly get the most out of the Commanders' backfield, allowing the backs to press wide zone coverage and catch out of the backfield to create explosive plays.

While the run game is McDaniel's strongest asset, the real question is how he will mesh with quarterback Jayden Daniels and the passing game. That shouldn't be a problem. McDaniel's system sets his quarterbacks up for success, reducing pure drop-back volume, using motion to declare defensive coverages, building throws off of run looks, motion-heavy, yards after catch passing, and limiting hero ball.

The situation seems like a perfect match for both sides and would be a clear upgrade from Kingsbury. Kingsbury relied on if everything clicked, while McDaniel raises the floor while still creating explosiveness in a system that leads to sustainable offensive growth and protects young players.

Competition from Detroit and Tampa Bay

While the idea of bringing McDaniel in seems extremely realistic, the Commanders will have to battle almost every team with an open offensive coordinator position, most notably those built to win now, like the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

