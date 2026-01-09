Commanders interview Cowboys, Cardinals assistants in OC search

ASHBURN, Va. – The Washington Commanders haven’t wasted much time since moving on from offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr., requesting an interview with Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, along with offensive coordinator candidates Lunda Wells and Drew Terrell.

While most of the interviews conducted and verified have happened on the offensive side, the Commander's request to speak with Graham was made, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Meanwhile, Washington has completed interviews with Wells, according to Schefter, and, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, has also completed an interview with Terrell.

Rapoport also says the team conducted several internal interviews, which I presume at this time to be with passing game coordinator and assistant head coach Brian Johnson, run game coordinator and running backs coach Anthony Lynn, and assistant quarterbacks coach David Blough.

Reunions with familiar faces

Wells has been part of the Cowboys’ coaching staff since 2020 and worked with Commanders head coach Dan Quinn during Quinn's run as defensive coordinator there from 2021-23. He has been known to be an integral part of developing the offensive game plan for years now.

Terrell joined the Cardinals’ coaching staff in 2023 after spending three seasons as an assistant receivers coach and then receivers coach for Washington. From my interactions with Terrell, I remember him as a well-liked coach who had a knack for communicating the intricacies of playing the position, whether he was talking to a veteran, a rookie, or even the media.

Internal candidates and poaching threats

Johnson, Lynn, and Blough all joined the Commanders’ staff last year under Quinn, and it has been thought that one of the three could be the heir to Kliff Kingsbury’s vacated offensive coordinator seat, a move designed to keep consistency around quarterback Jayden Daniels through the risk of losing coaches on that side of the ball to head coaching opportunities.

I have no doubt Washington would like to keep Blough on staff, but he’s also received a request from the Detroit Lions to interview for their open offensive coordinator position.

Patrick Graham's impressive resume

Graham, the Raiders’ defensive coordinator for the past four seasons, has survived several head-coaching changes within the organization.

He has a long coaching history in the NFL, dating back to 2009, when he began as a coaching assistant with the New England Patriots. His other coaching stops include four years with the New York Giants in two stints, and one with the Green Bay Packers and the Miami Dolphins in between.

Typically, you'd see head coaching positions filled before the bulk of coordinator jobs are filled, so while we wait to see how those chips fall, it seems clear to us that the Commanders will be ready to secure any number of potential candidates to be the next coordinators to help the team reach the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl.

