How to watch Commanders vs. Vikings: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time

The Washington Commanders were oh so close to pulling off the upset against the Denver Broncos in Week 13, but unfortunately fell just short of getting off their losing streak after a failed two-point conversion in overtime.

The page has now turned, and the Commanders will be heading to Minnesota to take on the Vikings. Both teams have struggled this season with their starting quarterbacks banged up, but both Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy are back for their respective squads.

Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere, or tuning in on the radio, we've got everything you need to follow the action. From kickoff time and channel info to the best ways to catch every snap live, don't miss a moment as the Commanders try to finally secure a win against a similar struggling Vikings team.

Washington Commanders vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Details

• Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders



• Date: Sunday, December 7th



• Kickoff Time: 1:00 PM EST



• Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota | U.S. Bank Stadium

What channel is Commanders vs Vikings on?

The Commanders-Vikings game will air on FOX. Check your local listings for channel information.

How to stream Commanders vs Vikings live

Fans can stream the game live on:



• NFL+ (mobile only)



• FuboTV (free trial available)



• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Commanders Radio Network (BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) in the DMV)



• Vikings Radio Network (KFAN 100.3 FM in Minneapolis)



• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)

Commanders vs Vikings betting odds

Odds provided by DraftKings.





• Spread: Commanders +1.5



• Over/Under: 42.5



• Moneyline: Commanders -105, Vikings -115

Vikings vs. Commanders preview

The Washington Commanders head to Minneapolis, Minnesota, to take on the Vikings in a matchup between two teams that are looking for a win and two starting quarterbacks from the 2024 NFL Draft class.

The Commanders will be getting Jayden Daniels back in the fold, and it should bring an added boost to the offense, despite strong play from backup Marcus Mariota over the past few weeks. With Terry McLaurin appearing to have found himself after battling injuries all season, the offseason will look to take advantage of a Vikings' defense that flies around under defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Washington should have a solid chance of coming away with the victory, with the Vikings having an under .500 record at home and the spotty play of quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The Commanders' defense has struggled throughout the season, but has shown passion and confidence in recent weeks. Of course, that can change in a heartbeat, so it will be important to pay attention to the Vikings' biggest weapon, Justin Jefferson.

