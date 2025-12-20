Commanders starter who they traded for won‘t play against Eagles

The Washington Commanders are down several key players in their Week 16 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

One of those players added to the injury list is often to tackle Laramie Tunsell, who is dealing with an oblique injury and will sit out against the Eagles.

“Yep. So, Laremy has a strained oblique, and he will be out. Tried to go at practice yesterday and just not there yet. So, we will hopefully get him back for the following game, but not for this one," Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said.

Tunsil out vs. Eagles

The Commanders acquired Tunsil to play in games like this, but that won't be the case as he has dealt with an injury. Tunsil has been incredible for the Commanders this season, acting as their best offensive lineman. With him on the sidelines, the Commanders will turn to second-year pro Brandon Coleman.

"He’s been our jumbo, you know, so there's some things like, ‘Hey, let's get him back in the fight, get him back into it’. I saw good practice habits number one. So, I wasn't surprised that he performed well because this wasn't a guy that put his head down and sulked about it," Quinn said.

"He said, ‘Okay, I'm going to go to work and get to it’. So, it's not always smooth, but I thought that showed a lot about his resilience to say, ‘Okay, yeah, these are not the circumstances that I want, but I'm going to go battle for it’. And when called or if called, like he would show and demonstrate that he was ready and some people bullshit themselves and say they won't or say they'll be ready, but like you have to put the work in to do that. And I've certainly seen that from BC.”

Coleman can play both outside and inside, but he is the likeliest replacement for Tunsil at left tackle for the time being.

Kickoff between the Eagles and Commanders is scheduled for Saturday at 5:00 PM ET. Fans can watch the game on Fox or stream it on the Fox One app.

