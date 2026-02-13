Former NFL GM Picks Commanders to Defeat Bills in Super Bowl LXI

The Washington Commanders fell short of making the playoffs, let alone winning a Super Bowl. Former NFL general manager and current ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum says the team won’t have that problem next season.

"Commanders over Bills"

“Commanders over Bills” is Tannenbaum’s Super Bowl pick in 2026. “Quarterback Jayden Daniels stays healthy next season and bounces back in a big way. He plays in every game and finishes the season by outdueling Allen and the Bills in a 45-42 shootout in L.A.”

In a time of year when nobody is really going to hold your wrong swings against you at the end of the 2026 NFL season, why not go big? Tannenbaum’s selection of Washington has taken many by surprise, but if we’re being honest, if he’s wrong, nobody will remember, and if he’s right, he’ll be able to take a victory lap for being bold in February.

Around the league predictions

Others went more chalk with predictions, such as the Los Angeles Rams over the Denver Broncos (Jeremy Fowler). Given that both teams competed in their respective conference’s championship games, that prediction certainly isn’t a stretch. Especially with most believing the Broncos likely go to the Super Bowl this season if Bo Nix isn’t injured in the Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills.

One analyst, Matt Bowen, made a selection that won’t make Washington fans very happy. While he also has the Bills getting to the Super Bowl with head coach Joe Brady leading Allen to the top of the AFC, finally, he sees them facing Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears.

“Chicago needs to add pass rushers, but the foundational players are there on offense under coach Ben Johnson. With quarterback Caleb Williams' playmaking ability, the Bears will beat Josh Allen and Joe Brady's Bills to win Super Bowl LXI,” Bowen says.

Can Washington go worst-to-first?

Considering both Super Bowl contenders this season were non-playoff teams in 2025, if I were to get involved in the exercise, I’d likely lean toward seeing if there was a chance of repeating such a feat in 2026.

The Commanders obviously fit the bill in the NFC, so in the AFC, any number of candidates, such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, or Cincinnati Bengals, could be seen as likely re-entries into postseason play.

From a regional standpoint, a Washington vs. Ravens Super Bowl on the West Coast would be fun, though I would find it hard to bet against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to be held down two years in a row, especially after the way they were kept out of the tournament in 2025.

Whatever happens, we know 2026 will have as many possibilities as any other season, and for now, at least one analyst believes Washington could do what it hasn’t since 1992 and bring home a Lombardi Trophy.

