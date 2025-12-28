Where Commanders sit in NFL Draft order in Week 17

The Washington Commanders are expected to have a high pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and the results of their Week 18 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, coupled with the remainder of the current slate of matchups, will dictate where they are picking.

Here's a look at the top eight teams in the draft order and where the Commanders stack up with the rest.

No. 1 - New York Giants (2-13), No. 2 - Las Vegas Raiders (2-13)

The Giants visit the Raiders in a game that will almost certainly decide who will be on the clock at the end of Week 18. The loser will have the inside track to start the draft, which could lead to a number of different options with this year's rookie class.

No. 3 - Cleveland Browns (3-12)

The Browns close out the season with a pair of AFC North contests against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. They will have two first-round picks as a result of their Travis Hunter trade at the top of last year's draft, but this one will be far higher than the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will be in competition to have the No. 32 pick.

No. 4 - New York Jets (3-12)

The Jets are a team that could be in line for a quarterback, including Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana. The team also has multiple first-round picks, so they could be in line to grab a haul in this year's draft.

No. 5 - Tennessee Titans (3-12)

The Titans have a winnable game at home against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, so that game could shake things up in the order. They can also play spoiler in Week 18 by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road, making things in the AFC South a little interesting.

No. 6 - Arizona Cardinals (3-12)

The Cardinals also have a winnable game against the Bengals in Week 17. A win there could move the Commanders up the ladder in the draft order.

No. 7 - Washington Commanders (4-12)

The Commanders are the only four-win team going into the Sunday slate of games. Their strength of schedule is hovering around .500, so that could give them an edge against other teams they are tied against.

These are the teams Commanders fans should watch and root for in Week 17 because any wins by the teams above could help them get closer to the top of the draft.

