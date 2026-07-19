NFC East News: Training Camp Questions Facing Every Division Rival

Training camps will open across the NFL over the next couple of weeks. Meaning the NFL season is that much closer to starting. Throughout the year, we’ll use this space to track what is happening around the best division in NFL history, the NFC East.



That said, let’s take a look at what has been going on around the division over the last week.

Around the NFC East

Dallas Cowboys News

TRENDING 🚨: #Cowboys CB Shavon Revel Jr. recently shared new workout footage, and the difference is impossible to ignore.



After spending much of his rookie season working his way back from a torn ACL, Revel finally looks healthy, explosive, and moving with confidence again.



If… pic.twitter.com/jiMW6RQbSO — Dallas Cowboys Plug 🔌 (@Cowboyz_Plug) July 15, 2026

"That's the one thing I love about the Cowboys nation and being a player of the Cowboys is, it's Super Bowl or bust," Prescott said while speaking to fans during a virtual meet and greet alongside Cowboys rookie DB Caleb Downs. "And truthfully, that's the only reason you play this game. And so if that's not your mindset, if that's not your mindset as a fan, then to me, you don't have the right passion. You're not a true winner. So absolutely, we're working every day for it…"



"Whether it be competing away from the game or even in the game when we're competing, that's why we have players like Caleb [Downs], changed our defensive coordinator, that scheme, and super excited about what we're going to offer you guys."

Training camp starts in less than two weeks for the Dallas Cowboys, with rookies and veterans set to report on July 28. Practices will start the next day and run through August 18, with their final practice being a joint scrimmage against the New Orleans Saints.



Throughout camp, there will be plenty of storylines to follow for Dallas, including multiple position battles. While many of the starting spots are already figured out, let's take a look at some of the most pressing depth battles that will take place during camp, while also looking at which players are likely to be cut.

"I'm trying to be great," Gary told Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News. "That's my thing. I'm not just here to say I played in the NFL. I want to be a dominant factor. When I hang up my cleats, I want people to say, 'Man, Rashan Gary was blah, blah, blah,' whatever the case may be. It's my legacy. It's what I'm going to leave my kids. It's bigger than me now."

Lawrence posted a 1.59 second 10-yard split at the NFL Combine, a sign of his short area explosiveness that translates on tape. That number was second-best among EDGEs in the 2026 class, and led to a 4.52 40-yard dash, which was third-best among his position.



In his final three seasons of college football, Lawrence posted 19.5 sacks across 36 games, plus 27.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.



Lawrence was selected with the 23rd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which the Cowboys acquired after trading back from the 20th pick with the Philadelphia Eagles for two fourth-round selections, which turned into Dallas picking up CB Devin Moore and DT LT Overton.

Training camp is just days away for the Dallas Cowboys as they prepare for year two under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Despite a 7-9-1 record, the Cowboys showed promise under Schottenheimer in 2025, especially on offense.



This year, they're hopeful their defensive overhaul will allow them to take a step forward and training camp is when the real work begins. Dallas will hold multiple practices, including a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams and one with the New Orleans Saints.

New York Giants News

Convinced there are members of this team who seem determined to give John Harbaugh a heart attack pic.twitter.com/JKITnIderu — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) July 18, 2026

Video of Skattebo attempting his trademark backflip went viral after he fell to the ground while trying to land the flip. Addressing the "elephant in the room" at another Fanatics Fest appearance Sunday, Skattebo said he is good following the fall and promised to "not hurt myself before the season." He blamed the botched flip on the "bouncy" floors.

One role in particular that Likely is expected to fill this season for the Giants is that of a big slot receiver, a role in which the former Raven finished fourth among all tight ends in yards per reception when lined up in the slot during the 2024 season.

“My first and foremost takeaway re-watching Jaxson,” Tice said, “and this was my takeaway watching him in college and watching him during his rookie season.



“He’s 13th in EPA per play last year, he’s 17th success rate.” Harmon said. “Like, that’s nice. If you just look at pass plays though, then he’s 28th in EPA per drop back on just pass plays. So that’s a part of it like he as you said he should get a lot of leash here. He should get a lot of run cuz the upside is very high.



“A lot of guys are phenomenal athletes,” Tice said. “I’ll bring up Russ as one of them, but even guys like Justin Fields or something, they have to learn to win from the pocket. They just have to they can keep scrambling and running, but they just have to balance out the numbers. And when he was pressured last year, Dart scrambled 17.1% of the time, which easily led the NFL. 8.8% is the league average for comparison’s sake. Since 2013, that’s the seventh highest rate under pressure by any quarterback to scramble rate under pressure.”



“He’s a project,” Tice said. “He’s not to this level, but people should be talking to him more like a Josh Allen than even say, like a Caleb [Williams].

"It's not going to be simple for an offense to read or understand exactly what we're doing, and that's the beauty in defense in my opinion," pass rusher Brian Burns said on the "Giants Huddle" podcast, via the team’s website. "And on top of that, you have world-class athletes at our size that can move around and do a lot of different things. I just feel like it's going to be organized chaos."

When all is said and done, seven wideouts will make the team: Nabers, Slayton, Mooney, Fields, Odell, Austin III, and JuJu. That leaves Berrios, Hodgins, Hyatt, Beaux Collins, and Dalen Cambre to kick it somewhere else.

Philadelphia Eagles News

The Chester County home of Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was burglarized early Saturday morning, police said.



Saquon Barkley was home with his family during the burglary and was left unharmed, police said.



Police said they are looking for at least two… pic.twitter.com/29Ot7hITJY — CBS Philadelphia (@CBSPhiladelphia) July 19, 2026

"We know there's more than one, but we're still trying to determine how many were involved," Captain Tyler Moyer of the Tredyffrin Township Police Department said, via NBC 10 Philadelphia. "All of the occupants in the home were physically OK, obviously a little unsettled as anybody would be, but nobody was harmed."

"Working on my craft, just trying to get the playbook down," Lemon said of his offseason process. "Just making sure I'm ready so when I go out there, it's lights out."

That leaves 16 position players who made a Pro Bowl under Howie, went on to play with another team and didn’t make a Pro Bowl: Defensive backs Asante Samuel, Malcolm Jenkins and Darius Slay, edge rushers Jason Babin, Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, quarterbacks Nick Foles, Michael Vick and Carson Wentz, edge-linebacker Connor Barwin, offensive linemen Evan Mathis, tight end Zach Ertz, returner Darren Sproles, running backs Miles Sanders and D’Andre Swift and wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

"Me and Sean built a relationship just like coach Mahaffey," Wicks said, via the Eagles website. "Relationships play a big part in things, so I felt like that was a big part of the reason why, you know, the trust for me to be here and for them to bank on me."



"I just want to say I'm blessed to be able to be in this position," Wicks said. "It just showed me the value and love that Philly has for me, and I want to come out and show what I'm worth."

"You get surgery and then you don't have any of that offseason to train and you're just behind the 8-ball," Jurgens said. "I felt like that throughout the season. And just every week I was trying to get better and get the body right, but it was like that at the start."



"I always find myself just thinking in perspective like, 'Hey, how do I feel today versus how I felt a week ago or a month ago or where was I at a year ago,'" Jurgens said about his health progress. "And it's just so much better."



"We have so many things in this building. We've got red light, cold tubs, and so you're just finding ways to help your body. I'm really enjoying it," Jurgens said. "Kuper is a former player. ... He's been where we have been. He's gone through a lot of stuff that we have. So, it's just a different vantage point. ... It's fun learning new techniques and new ways to do things. I've had a great time learning so far."

Washington Commanders News

Washington #Commanders fans drove 1 day, 14 hours from Washington to San Bernardino just to meet Jayden Daniels.



They left with a photo, iPads, and a memory they’ll never forget! JD5 goat’d!!!❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/6ptfWDgY3O — JB (@Pick6JBG) July 18, 2026

"It really involves the linebackers," Chenal said Thursday on NFL Network's The Insiders. "It involves guys playing to their skill set. It's really cool being able to walk through different things with coaches and having feedback, feedback to the coaches, them talking to us, they really want to have us take advantage of what we're really good at. We kind of developed the scheme more and more, and we're going to continue to mold that around the guys that we have. It's really cool how personalized it is. As a Mike linebacker, being in the middle, you go each way, come downhill, you've got so much flexibility as a linebacker in this defense."

“Specialty plates are an important way for residents to express community identity and support meaningful local causes,” Robinson said. “Washington Commanders continue to hold a deep historical and cultural significance for many District residents, and interest for this specialty plate has been clear for several years.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Conerly finished the 2025 season with an overall grade of 59.9, a pass-blocking grade of 57.8, and a run-blocking grade of 63.4. Factor in his 13 penalties and eight sacks given up, and those numbers do not scream franchise tackle, at least not yet. However, a quick look at those same PFF grades by game last year will show an improvement over the second half of the season.

Allen, Penn State's all-time leading rusher, joins a talented backfield that includes Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who rushed for more than 800 yards during an impressive rookie season after being selected in the seventh round. Veteran Rachaad White enters his fifth NFL season after joining Washington from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Jeremy McNichols returns after providing depth and big-play ability in the backfield.

The Commanders could still bring back Deebo Samuel Sr. or sign another veteran such as Keenan Allen or DeAndre Hopkins. But it's now the middle of July, with training camp starting next week. If Washington plans to add anyone expected to serve in a featured role, the time to do so seems to have already passed.



The most likely scenario, at this point, is that the Commanders stick with what they have. And what they have leaves room for cautious optimism.

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