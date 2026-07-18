Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Battles to Watch & Who is Most Likely to Be Cut

Training camp starts in less than two weeks for the Dallas Cowboys, with rookies and veterans set to report on July 28. Practices will start the next day, and run through August 18, with their final practice being a joint scrimmage against the New Orleans Saints.

Throughout camp, there will be plenty of storylines to follow for Dallas, including multiple position battles. While many of the starting spots are already figured out, let's take a look at some of the most pressing depth battles that will take place during camp, while also looking at which players are likely to be cut.

WR5: Jonathan Mingo, Traeshon Holden, Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Traeshon Holden stretches before practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2024, Jerry Jones expressed extreme pleasure with himself for landing Jonathan Mingo in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. The rest of the football world was shocked that Jones was willing to trade a fourth-round pick for Mingo, and entering 2026, it appears the critics were right. Mingo has just six receptions on 21 targets for 71 yards for the Cowboys, and finds himself in a battle for the fifth and possible final wide receiver spot on the depth chart.

Mingo will have to fight off second-year player Traeshon Holden, who has been an early surprise for the Cowboys this offseason. Holden has been said to be higher on the depth chart than initially expected, and could end up securing that final spot. They also can't overlook veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who has turned heads throughout OTA's and minicamp.

In the end, Holden probably holds the advantage, especially since he has ties to wide receiver coach Junior Adams dating back to their days at Oregon together. He's also the youngest of the trio, giving him the most upside. Most likely to be cut out of the trio is Mingo, who clearly hasn't lived up to expectations.

Most likely to be cut: Jonathan Mingo

EDGE: Sam Williams, James Houston, Marist Liufau

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams looks on during the game between the Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas hopes Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku, and Malachi Lawrence will give them a trio of pass-rushers on the edge, but they need to figure out the depth chart behind them. The Cowboys are likely to go five deep at the position, which means Sam Williams, James Houston, and Marist Liufau will fight for the final two spots.

Williams and Houston have a major advantage since they played the position, whereas Liufau is moving from inside linebacker. Still, there's something defensive coordinator Christian Parker saw in him to try and make the move, so he shouldn't be overlooked. That said, he's the most likely to be cut out of this group, unless he completely shows out during the preseason.

Most likely to be cut: Marist Liufau

RB2: Jaydon Blue, Malik Davis, Phil Mafah

Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Javonte Williams has the RB1 job on lockdown after a breakout season in 2025, but the Cowboys still need to find someone who could be a reliable backup. Rookie Jaydon Blue was supposed to fill that role last year, but he never earned the trust of the coaching staff.

Malik Davis ended up stepping in and played well, but this offseason he's going to have to fend off Blue, who comes in with a new focus. There's also fellow second-year back Phil Mafah, who was a fan-favorite during the preseason last year, but spent most of his rookie campaign on the IR. Dallas will give the younger backs every opportunity to win the battle, which makes Davis most likely to be cut. Even if he is, however, the Cowboys would be thrilled to have him back on the practice squad for added depth.

Most likely to be cut: Malik Davis

CB: Shavon Revel Jr., Cobie Durant, Devin Moore

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas completely revamped its secondary this offseason, including the addition of multiple safeties. They now have Caleb Downs, Jalen Thompson, and P.J Locke ready to work in a rotation with Malik Hooker.

Surprisingly enough, they didn't make very many changes at cornerback. Instead, they're still leaning heavily on DaRon Bland and will have Shavon Revel battle with free agency addition Cobie Durant. We also can't sleep on fourth-round pick Devin Moore, who was a strong prospect held back by injuries.

Out of this group, none will be cut, but any of the three could wind up carving out a huge role in 2026.

Most likely to be cut: No one from this group

QB2: Joe Milton III, Sam Howell

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Sam Howell goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas traded for Joe Milton in 2025 as they looked to replace Cooper Rush as the primary backup to Dak Prescott. Milton showed promise, but the Cowboys clearly were looking for someone they felt could give them more consistency. That's why they signed Sam Howell in free agency this offseason, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer has confirmed that the two will battle for the QB2 spot.

The fact that Dallas was already looking for somebody to compete with Milton doesn't bode well for his future prospects. Howell might not have a rocket-powered arm like Milton, but he has plenty of experience and seems to have the trust of the coaching staff. For that reason, Milton feels more likely to be cut at this point.

Most likely to be cut: Joe Milton

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