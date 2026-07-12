NFC East News: Can Cowboys, Giants or Commanders Unseat Eagles in 2026?

Information around the NFC East generally slows down around this time of year. Throughout the year, we’ll use this space to track what is happening around the best division in NFL history, the NFC East.



That said, let’s take a look at what has been going on around the division over the last week.

Around the NFC East

Dallas Cowboys News

On Wednesday, it was reported that Von Miller was interested in joining the Dallas Cowboys. The Texas-native posted a picture of himself and a Cowboys uniform, sparking speculation that he could be joining America's Team.



By Thursday morning, cold water had been thrown on that theory. As Cowboys On SI's Mike Moraitis writes, Dallas has no interest in making the move. That might upset the fan base, but it actually makes sense. The Cowboys might not have an elite EDGE, but they have a veteran they believe in with Rashan Gary, as well as two young players who could break out in Donovan Ezeiruaku and Malachi Lawrence.

Caleb Downs is a dynamic, ultra-quick football player from Ohio St who just went off the board at pick #11 to the Dallas Cowboys. Downs finds his way to the football and tackles well across multiple alignments/assignments.#NFLDraft #OhioSt pic.twitter.com/282poPdhZg — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) April 24, 2026

Tyler Smith landed at No. 1 on the list, while Tyler Booker was placed in the honorable mentions section. Dallas was the only team to sport two guards between the top 10 and honorable mentions.

Patrik: Well, if the new-look and completely rebuilt defense does its job, Dallas will stack up nicely enough to objectively put them in conversation for the division crown. I believe that, until further notice, the Eagles are still the team to beat in the NFC East, but they've been weakened by the decision to send A.J. Brown out of town (that's a lot of production to replace). And, speaking of the Cowboys' defense, another item that weakened Philly is the fact Christian Parker left to take the wheel defensively in Dallas.



His familiarity with Nick Sirianni and the Eagles offense could pay off like gangbusters, but I wouldn't write off the Giants or Commanders at all, especially considering New York's defensive line looks like an Avengers movie. I believe the Cowboys have an offense that is a red-zone fix from being the best in the league, and that'll strain any defense in the league. All in all, it'll be a battle royale for the NFC East crown, and the Cowboys can be one of the two frontrunners if Parker's defense matches serve with Schottenheimer's offense.

Patrik: My mind immediately jumps to Donovan Ezeiruaku here, but that name gets bumped immediately by an offensive player that I believe not enough people are talking about heading into Year 2, so allow me to do it here. For my money, I think it'll be Tyler Booker making the biggest leap heading into his second season. Booker looked refined beyond his years as a rookie, and another offseason of training and learning from Tyler Smith who, by the way, can't stop praising Booker, tells me something special is cooking that's currently flying under many people's radar because he's not playing a skill position.

American Airlines is moving one of its largest aircraft to North Texas in September so it can charter a flight for “America’s Team” to a major coastal city in South America.



American, which operates its central hub at DFW International Airport, will use one of its 304-seat Boeing 777-300ER jets to shuttle the Dallas Cowboys to Rio de Janeiro for its Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 27. The game, which will be played at Maracanã Stadium, will be the NFL game played in the Brazilian city.



The airline confirmed the charter flight in a statement to The Dallas Morning News, saying the operation is “part of American Airlines’ decades-long commitment as the charter airline of the Dallas Cowboys.”



A 777-300ER, frequently referred to as the 77W, will depart for DFW from John F. Kennedy International Airport at 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 24, according to the airline’s website. It will return to JFK from DFW at 11:21 a.m. on Sept. 28. The travel details of the Cowboys’ departing and return flights are not known.

New York Giants News

Matt Citak: This is likely one of the biggest questions facing the Giants as they head into the 2026 season. The offense will have some shades of the Chiefs' system, which is where Matt Nagy spent the last five seasons under Andy Reid, but there will be other influences, as well. Quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan, the former head coach of the Titans and offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals, along with senior offensive assistant Greg Roman, who has had four different stints as an offensive coordinator, will also have some level of influence on the new offense. I'd expect the Giants' system to be a blend of all three of these experienced offensive minds.



One thing I am confident in saying about the offense is that it will lean into the run game. It is no secret that a John Harbaugh offense likes to run the football, and the moves the Giants made this offseason support that notion. The drafting of Francis "Sisi" Mauigoa with the 10th overall pick, along with the signing of fullback Patrick Ricard, should add a nasty element to the Giants' run blocking. Combine those moves with the aggressive run style of Cam Skattebo and it's easy to see what the identity of the offense could be this season, especially when you consider the history of Greg Roman's run offenses.

Schmitz hasn't exactly lived up to the high expectations that came with the premium draft capital and status as an older, polished prospect. In fairness, the 2023 second-round pick also hasn't been the bust many have labeled him as. He's set to enter the fourth and final season of his rookie contract, and a lot is riding on what happens in 2026.

Harbaugh brings credibility to the head coaching position and to the organization that has not existed since Tom Coughlin coached the Giants. Harbaugh is 14th on the all-time win list for coaches with 180 regular-season victories. He has coached in 24 playoff games, sixth-most of all-time. In 18 years with the Baltimore Ravens, his teams won fewer than eight games just one time. The Ravens made the playoffs in 12 of those 18 seasons. They won a Super Bowl.

Happy Big 7-0, Matt Bahr!#Giants Legend



Playing injured, Matt kicked an NFL conference championship record five field goals in the 1990 NFC Championship, ending the 49ers' dream of a three-peat.



A week later, he kicked two field goals including the game-winner in the Giants'… pic.twitter.com/QFtsojwedo — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) July 6, 2026

Arvell Reese is a ferocious athlete who should log some snaps at edge rusher during the season. The All-American flourished in Columbus, recording six and a half sacks, 69 combined tackles, and 10 tackles for loss during his junior campaign.

“For a time last year, it appeared that Cam Skattebo’s breakout season was going to happen in 2025. Over a month-long span after assuming the starting role in the Big Apple, Skattebo averaged almost 100 total yards and a touchdown per game. The hard-charger from Arizona State quickly became a fan favorite. But then Skattebo dislocated his ankle, and just like that party time was over,” wrote Davenport.

Philadelphia Eagles News

YOU HEAR THAT?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/1V43ik4t8x — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 9, 2026

"I think it is one of the greatest sports towns in the world," Barkley said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I know (New York Knicks forward) Josh Hart said the opposite. I saw that today on Twitter. But I have to disagree with him. If you want to go out with a bang, I feel like a great spot would be in Philly, and bringing a championship to Philadelphia, you'd be remembered forever."

The Eagles probably have the best trio of starting cornerbacks in the NFL in Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Riq Woolen. As noted in our iDL review, there's a pretty good argument that the Eagles also have the best trio of interior defensive linemen, and the best pair of starting offensive tackles. It's a pretty good roster!



Mitchell and DeJean both earned All-Pro honors in 2025, and Woolen was a Pro Bowl corner as a fifth-round rookie back in 2022.

"Howie Roseman is always looking to make a deal and looking from the outside in, it feels like there is still a major void at safety in Philadelphia," DiBonna wrote. "Even if the Eagles are excited about DeJean playing safety in their base defense, that will only account for about 20% of their total defensive snaps. While Epps stepped up as a starter late last season, I don't see how the Eagles are essentially comfortable running it back with the same safety room minus Reed Blankenship."

Greenard fared much better on our list of the top 25 current Eagles. It was compiled by the staff at Philadelphia Eagles on Sports Illustrated – Jeff Kerr, John McMullen, and Ed Kracz. Players were ranked from one through 25, with first place landing one point, second two points, and so on down to 25 points for 25th place. Greenard collected 34 points to take the No. 12 spot on the list.

"Well, A.J. Brown is a great wide receiver. I wish him nothing but the best up in New England. But there was too much tension. So I think, I don't know if they'll be as good offensively, 'cause they're counting on the young kid they just drafted. But it won't be as intense. And you guys know, when you start having that tension between players, especially in a city like Philadelphia, It's hard to play. Like I say, A.J. is a great wide receiver, but there was so much tension in that locker room. It'll just be freer for everybody. Will they be as good? I can't answer that question, but there'll be a lot less tension and freedom once the season starts in the locker room."

Washington Commanders News

No. 44 watched practice at BigBear.ai Training Center and shared some wisdom with the guys

ESPN insider John Keim is one of those high on Cross. After naming him Washington's most underrated move, he outlined how Jones could potentially use his outstanding physical attributes within his creative system. And if it has the desired effect, the Commanders will have a massive steal on their hands.



"Coordinator Daronte Jones' system, if he copies what he did in Minnesota as pass game coordinator, calls for a lot of safety involvement -- and having one who can be versatile. With the Vikings it was Josh Metellus, who would be moved around quite a bit. For Washington, that will be (Nick) Cross. He was a bit overshadowed in the spring, but his importance could be evident in the fall."

Riggins was not just one of the best players to ever wear a Redskins jersey; he became part of the franchise's persona. His stubborn personality and fierce attitude followed him off the field, but they also defined who he was on it.



Harris said it well in the team’s announcement: “certain players whose impact goes far beyond statistics, championships and accolades.”



That line fits Riggins perfectly because the numbers already made the case. He remains Washington’s all-time rushing leader with 7,472 yards and 79 rushing touchdowns. He was the MVP of Super Bowl XVII, a First-Team All-Pro, a member of the NFL’s 1980s All-Decade Team, and a Pro Football Hall of Famer. His resume has never been, nor should it ever be, in question.

Key questions

Who is their starting quarterback? On paper, it should be Brissett, who returns to the team after passing for a career-high 3,366 yards in 2026. But as it stands right now, Brissett is in a contract dispute with the team and could be in a competition in training camp. The team did draft Beck, and there may come a time when he starts a game during the season, but the preferred path is for him to sit and learn. Gardner Minshew is also on the roster, which would have a better shot at pushing Brissett for the starting job. There's a chance we'll see all three players under center by the end of the year, but it's also likely that the Cardinals will be looking for their next quarterback in 2027.

Can Jeremiyah Love make a difference? Love going to the Cardinals was not a surprise by the time they were on the clock, but it's still uncommon for a running back to be taken that high. Love is certainly worthy of the pick, but there is legitimate concern about whether he can make a meaningful impact as a rookie behind a struggling offensive line. Love's vision, speed and burst were the best in his class, and he'll need all three to have a good rookie season in Arizona.

Daniels won the Heisman Trophy at Baton Rouge, but “the only negative from him was, you know, the pressure-to-sack rate is high, and the nerds tell you that’s a really sticky statistic going from college to the NFL,” according to “Check The Mic” podcast co-host Sam Monson.

Unfortunately, there’s something prophetic about what the so-called “nerds” have to say about pressure-to-sack ratios. Taking too many hits and sacks has been an ongoing problem for the Daniels in the pros, partly because, as Monson put it, the second-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft “treats himself like a crash-test dummy and has no self-preservation instincts whatsoever. For somebody who’s pretty, you know, lightweight, small, not built like Josh Allen, that’s just scary and year one it wasn’t a problem, but year two already we’ve seen him, you know, come away with injuries.”

The tension between whether a new offense will afford the young signal-caller the structure to protect himself better, or whether Blough’s system will become a hindrance to Daniels’ natural fondness for playing off-script and attacking defenses with the full range of his athleticism [is] a difficult balancing act for Blough.

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