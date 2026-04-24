Commanders Fan Base Divided On Seventh Overall Pick Sonny Styles

The Washington Commanders had plenty of needs to address entering the opening round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

When the No. 7 pick rolled around, the decision was ultimately a no-brainer for Washington's front office. With Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, and David Bailey off the board, the franchise elected to add a boost in the middle of the defense.

The Commanders closed on one of their top targets, selecting former Ohio State star linebacker Sonny Styles to assist with rebuilding a struggling defense. Styles was a prospect that Washington evaluated heavily in recent months.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles is selected by the Washington Commanders Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The team even sent a contingent of important figures, including head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters, to Columbus for Ohio State's Pro Day. That gave the staff a final opportunity to assess Styles, along with all of the other Buckeyes making their way into the NFL.

In the end, the Commanders went with Styles over his teammate and standout safety, Caleb Downs. A few picks later, the Dallas Cowboys traded up to nab Downs, instantly making him a division rival for Washington.

The result led to a split reaction from the fanbase. While some were happy the franchise shored up a weakness, others are left wondering about the secondary.

Washington Commanders Fans Mixed Over Sonny Styles Selection

Commanders Got Their Guy

I've never seen a first round pick be in so fast. They got their guy. — Treyding Stocks (@TreydingStocks) April 24, 2026

No Complaints About The Pick

Would’ve been fine with Downs but feel great Sonny!! And I’d loved Love…. Great Job regardless #HTTR — Andrew Eldridge (@JarHead8877) April 24, 2026

I wanted downs but i will not complain we FINALLY have a competent LB group for the first time in what 15 years? — jalen jones (@hogfather3621) April 24, 2026

Caleb Downs Still On The Minds Of Commanders Fans

DOWNS WAS RIGHT THERE !! pic.twitter.com/Y873ILPD8s — Swan Soup (@DepressdSkinsFn) April 24, 2026

Downs was right thereeee 💔💔💔 lord why meeeee pic.twitter.com/gEXGhx9qbe — 💰 (@Nolakkin_) April 24, 2026

downs right there !!! and yall take LB a position not of great need. Downs will be all Pro this kid will be a jag — Hot sauce da boss (@HotTodmygod) April 24, 2026

WE BETTER BE ABLE TO STOP THE RUN CAUSE YALL JUST LET CALEB GO TO DALLAS — j4ck2e 🦆 (@jc_almightyy) April 24, 2026

The Secondary Could Still Be A Concern

We’re gonna be watching WRs burning our secondary all season .. AGAIN — CheefNGreenz (@cheefngreens) April 24, 2026

Shout Out To The GM

We needed a play maker on defense!! Remember we couldn’t stop anything nor get outside !!! 💯 THANK YOU AP 🙏🏽 — DMV Tint Plug📲🔌 (@Almightywhi333) April 24, 2026

A Glimpse Of Light For The Commanders In The Form Of Sonny?

It’s always Sonny in Washington!!!!! — ((Skooma Steve)) (@Skooma_Steve) April 24, 2026

Looking Back On Sonny Styles' Ohio State Career

Styles developed into one of the most renowned linebackers in the nation during his final two years at Ohio State. After moving down from safety, he put together a breakout campaign in 2024 as the Buckeyes won the national title, totaling 100 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and a pass deflection.

During his final season at the college level, Styles was named a first-team All-American, playing a pivotal role as Ohio State qualified for the College Football Playoff. He was a co-captain on a team filled with NFL talent, showcasing his ability on the field and his leadership off of it.

Where Are The Commanders Slated To Pick In The 2026 NFL Draft?

- Round 1 (Pick 7): Sonny Styles, Linebacker (Ohio State)

- Round 3 (Pick 71)

- Round 5 (Pick 147)

- Round 6 (Pick 187)

- Round 6 (Pick 209)

- Round 7 (Pick 223)

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