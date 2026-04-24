Commanders Fan Base Divided On Seventh Overall Pick Sonny Styles
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The Washington Commanders had plenty of needs to address entering the opening round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
When the No. 7 pick rolled around, the decision was ultimately a no-brainer for Washington's front office. With Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, and David Bailey off the board, the franchise elected to add a boost in the middle of the defense.
The Commanders closed on one of their top targets, selecting former Ohio State star linebacker Sonny Styles to assist with rebuilding a struggling defense. Styles was a prospect that Washington evaluated heavily in recent months.
The team even sent a contingent of important figures, including head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters, to Columbus for Ohio State's Pro Day. That gave the staff a final opportunity to assess Styles, along with all of the other Buckeyes making their way into the NFL.
In the end, the Commanders went with Styles over his teammate and standout safety, Caleb Downs. A few picks later, the Dallas Cowboys traded up to nab Downs, instantly making him a division rival for Washington.
The result led to a split reaction from the fanbase. While some were happy the franchise shored up a weakness, others are left wondering about the secondary.
Washington Commanders Fans Mixed Over Sonny Styles Selection
Commanders Got Their Guy
No Complaints About The Pick
Caleb Downs Still On The Minds Of Commanders Fans
The Secondary Could Still Be A Concern
Shout Out To The GM
A Glimpse Of Light For The Commanders In The Form Of Sonny?
Looking Back On Sonny Styles' Ohio State Career
Styles developed into one of the most renowned linebackers in the nation during his final two years at Ohio State. After moving down from safety, he put together a breakout campaign in 2024 as the Buckeyes won the national title, totaling 100 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and a pass deflection.
During his final season at the college level, Styles was named a first-team All-American, playing a pivotal role as Ohio State qualified for the College Football Playoff. He was a co-captain on a team filled with NFL talent, showcasing his ability on the field and his leadership off of it.
Where Are The Commanders Slated To Pick In The 2026 NFL Draft?
- Round 1 (Pick 7): Sonny Styles, Linebacker (Ohio State)
- Round 3 (Pick 71)
- Round 5 (Pick 147)
- Round 6 (Pick 187)
- Round 6 (Pick 209)
- Round 7 (Pick 223)
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Lewis joined BucsGameday when it was founded in 2022. He's also the Editor-In-Chief of NoleGameday. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis has worked for NG since 2016.Follow DustinLewisNG