Why Antonio Williams Should Still Push Treylon Burks for Commanders’ WR3 Role

The Washington Commanders released another "unofficial" depth chart Tuesday, offering a look at the team's current receiver hierarchy. Interestingly, the chart listed Treylon Burks ahead of rookie Antonio Williams despite everything the third-round pick showed in camp and preseason. That means Burks showed enough in camp to secure at least the inside track at WR3. In theory, that gives Burks the edge heading into Week 1, but it doesn't mean Williams won't get plenty of opportunities.



In reality, it should come as no surprise that a healthy Burks was able to flash enough during camp to not only secure his spot on the initial 53-man roster, but also put himself in position for a meaningful role. The former first-round draft pick also has more experience and a much different physical profile than Williams, on a team that needs more size.

That said, Williams has a skill set that will not be sitting on the sidelines for long. He had absolutely no issue consistently creating separation during camp and preseason and can play inside and outside. What stood out most this summer were his reliable hands and unreal route quickness.



Both receivers offer completely different traits, which leads me to believe they may be rotated depending on the situation and what Washington needs. Burks is the bigger receiver and naturally offers more physicality on those 50-50 balls. Williams offers quicker, shiftier route running and separation. He is also a player you can move all over the field.

Antonio Williams



Every route from his week 2 NFL preseason performance pic.twitter.com/UfTNvTF7uP — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) August 24, 2026

So while the depth chart currently lists Burks as the third receiver, the snap counts will tell the tale in terms of how the playing time is actually distributed. Another telling observation will be how much each receiver sees the field in three-receiver sets. Who primarily plays in the slot or on third downs? Those questions will help determine whether Burks keeps that spot on the "unofficial" depth chart or Williams begins the year by pushing his way into the role.

Commanders depth chart | Commanders.com

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