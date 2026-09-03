What the Commanders’ Initial 53-Man Roster Says About Adam Peters’ Vision

Washington's initial 53-man roster did more than identify the players who survived cut day; it also gave the clearest picture yet of the value system Adam Peters uses to decide a player's fate. Some of the most revealing decisions involved players like Tanoa Togiai, who went undrafted coming out of Utah this year, but survived the dog days of summer and now appears on the Commanders' projected depth chart. On the other end is a player like Trent Scott, who entered camp after a couple of seasons with the team, didn't survive cut day, but was signed to the practice squad.



Another example: Van Jefferson is a veteran who showed enough in camp to make a case for the roster, but was passed over for the younger Luke McCaffrey because of McCaffrey's upside at the position and his kick-returning ability. Peters’ roster shows an organization increasingly willing to prioritize merit over pedigree, protect developmental upside, demand positional flexibility, and still preserve veteran experience where the roster needs insurance.

Merit Over Pedigree: The Undrafted Risers

Drew Stevens is yet another example of an undrafted rookie who came in, directly took on the veteran, and won the job. Togiai capitalized on the opportunity given to him because of the constant offensive-line movement in camp due to injuries and good play to snatch one of Washington's nine offensive-line roster spots over players with much more experience. When asked whether draft status factors into how much time a player gets to prove himself at his press conference following the release of the initial 53-man roster, Peters replied, "None," while head coach Dan Quinn shot back, "You got to earn everything in this league."

Its always interesting hearing the perspective of guys as they get ready for their first NFL game for Drew Stevens "wouldn't have it any other way" pic.twitter.com/ySpr19hWJG — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) September 2, 2026

Those are not just cliché slogans meant to induce energy on the roster; there is clear, tangible proof that hard work will win you a spot on the Commanders' roster. Peters appears intent on creating a roster where draft position may provide an opportunity to develop, but it does not provide permanent protection from competition.



Athan Kaliakmanis is the clearest example of the team using an active-roster spot to protect a player they believe is too valuable to risk losing to another team through waivers or later from the practice squad. Keeping Kaliakmanis was an obvious developmental move after he went 11-of-14 for 162 yards and no turnovers against Detroit, as the team has little immediate need for three quarterbacks but clearly believes his long-term value justified the extra roster spot. "He made a lot of really big-time throws in the preseason… And he’s not afraid to rip it," Peters said. "Athan certainly earned that."



The same philosophy shows up on the defensive side with Joshua Josephs and Javontae Jean-Baptiste. Washington already had Odafe Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson, and Dorance Armstrong occupying prominent spots in the EDGE room, yet Josephs progressed rapidly during camp, partially due to injuries to Oweh and Chaisson, so leaving him off the roster became nearly impossible. Jean-Baptiste faced pressure from that same rise but responded well enough while returning from injury himself to convince the Commanders there was room for both young pass rushers. Neither is expected to carry the defense immediately, but Peters was willing to use active-roster spots on players whose value could grow substantially beyond what they provide in Week 1.



That is an important distinction from simply saying Washington wanted to get younger. The Commanders are protecting players on the rise when they believe the developmental payoff is worth more than the security another veteran reserve offers. Kaliakmanis, Josephs, and Jean-Baptiste all fit that profile in different ways.

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters visits the field during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Versatility also appears to be becoming something of a roster requirement under Peters. Washington keeping seven wide receivers looked unusual on the surface, but Peters explained that the group wasn't constructed by simply ranking the best seven pass-catchers from top to bottom. "And all those guys have a little bit different skill set and little different ways they can help our team," Peters said. "Some of them are better on special teams. Some of them are better inside, outside. And so, we wanted to keep a mix of all those guys."



That thinking extends beyond the receivers. Andrew Wylie may not be one of the five linemen Washington wants starting, but his ability to play multiple spots gives him value that doesn't show up by simply looking at the first team. Sonny Styles could be used in multiple packages rather than being tied to one traditional linebacker role, and the secondary has Mike Sainristil and Amik Robertson, two players who can give defensive coordinator Daronte Jones options depending on where he wants them lined up. Peters isn't just trying to find 53 players who can survive in one role. He's trying to give Quinn and his staff as many answers as possible when something changes.

When Veteran Insurance Still Matters

Aug 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Washington Commanders helmet on the sidelines in the second half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That doesn't mean Washington is just going young everywhere and hoping for the best. D.J. Humphries is probably the best example of where Peters still values experience. The Commanders signed the veteran tackle late in camp after Laremy Tunsil's triceps injury, and even though Humphries had barely enough time to unpack his bags before the roster deadline, his 101 career starts gave Washington something the younger options simply couldn't. When you're trying to protect Jayden Daniels, there are some places where potential isn't enough.



The same thing happened after the initial 53 was set. Trey Amos and Jeremy McNichols were moved to injured reserve with designations to return, and Washington used the openings to bring Fabian Moreau and Shy Tuttle back. Neither move was about developing someone for two years from now. They were about having veterans who know how to function in the NFL ready to step in if they're needed.



That's what makes Peters' approach more interesting than simply calling this a youth movement. Washington appears willing to bet on upside when a player has earned that bet, but the front office is also willing to keep or bring back veteran experience when it fills a specific need. Togiai and Stevens are proof that pedigree won't save or sink a player. Kaliakmanis, Josephs, and Jean-Baptiste show the team is willing to protect players it believes are still climbing. The seven-receiver room shows how much Peters values versatility, while Humphries, Moreau, and Tuttle show experience still matters when the situation calls for it.



None of this means every decision Peters made will work out. Some of the players Washington let go will probably help other teams, and some of the young players the Commanders protected may never become what the staff thinks they can be. Since arriving in Washington, Peters and Quinn have been talking about competition and earning jobs; the initial 53-man roster gave us the clearest look yet at what they actually mean. Washington isn't just talking about building a certain kind of roster anymore. It's starting to look like one.

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