Commanders 53-Man Roster Fallout, Jayden Daniels' Growth, and Cutdown Surprises | Burgundy Roundup

The Burgundy Roundup brings together the best Washington Commanders reporting, analysis, interviews, and other worthwhile reads from around the web, along with selected coverage from Commanders On SI.



Don't forget to send your mailbag questions to: hailbng+si@gmail.com

The Washington Commanders cut their roster from 91 players to 53 over the last couple of days, establishing their initial roster for the 2026 season. By "initial," we mean the roster will likely evolve over the next couple of weeks before Washington plays the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. The next phase of the roster-building process starts after the waiver period expires at 1 p.m. ET Monday afternoon, and teams can then start putting together their practice squads. Washington can carry 16 players on the practice squad, or 17 with an additional International Player Pathway exemption. The table below will be updated as Washington adds players.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...



Commanders getting healthy.... John provides injury updates, why the Commanders feel good and once again talks OL

John gives his thoughts following Dan Quinn and Adam Peters public media session. John gives injury updates, roster depth, offensive line, and more!

Daniels is back for his third season and will work in a new scheme orchestrated by new offensive coordinator David Blough, and the quarterback looked like his old self despite taking on new wrinkles like working more under center and calling plays from a huddle. He was comfortable in the pocket, delivering accurate passes downfield and taking strong command of the system. Daniels proved quickly that the injuries that plagued him in 2025 are in the past, and head coach Dan Quinn said at one point that he was further along than he thought he would be.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...



Turns out the Commanders released four players on Sunday with injury designations. Sharing for those scoring at home. pic.twitter.com/cRUJp5lSni — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 1, 2026

Following a generally unimpressive three-game preseason sample size, the Washington Commanders are preparing for next month's regular season kickoff. And thanks to some recently announced roster cuts, the fans have an idea of who they'll be trooping into Week 1 alongside.



All NFL teams had to trim their training camp invitees to their lists of soon-to-be-eligible in-game participants, accounting for recent injuries, positional battles, and specific lineup needs. Though just about everyone whom the organization had poured meaningful investments into managed to hang on, some releases triggered bigger shock levels than others.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...



Jefferson offered the Commanders a legitimate vertical threat, unlike McCaffrey, who has yet to establish himself as a prolific chain-mover underneath. Yet, the underperforming top-100 pick’s value on special teams may have kept him safe and tipped the balance against Jefferson.



A mere 29 catches through two seasons is scant return for a third-round pick. The modest output is why McCaffrey was tipped to be among the roster cuts, but the Commanders chose a more senior name.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...



Stefon Diggs sticking with the number 3 jersey for the season pic.twitter.com/4qSO0oUxPe — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 31, 2026

2. Depth at wide receiver.



Prior to the start of camp, the wide receiver position had some of the biggest questions. Now, it might be one of the deepest spots on the roster.



Most of that can be credited to the addition of Stefon Diggs, who joins the Commanders with an extensive resume and will serve as the No. 2 option opposite Terry McLaurin. The Commanders solved one of their biggest concerns by bringing in Diggs, but his presence in the room changes the roles for the rest of the players in the room. Antonio Williams, who could have had a much larger role, can now develop without added pressure. Treylon Burks and Dyami Brown can now specialize in being deep threats.



Jaylin Lane and Luke McCaffrey showed growth as route runners in camp, but the Commanders don't need to rely on them as heavily now that Diggs is the No. 2. They can focus on their return roles on punt and kickoff. McCaffrey averaged nearly 30 yards per return last season prior to his injury, while Lane returned two punts for touchdowns -- the most for a Commanders player in the last nine years.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...



Great to see Jayden Daniels taking snaps from starting center Nick Allegretti again. pic.twitter.com/GfWs5WZLbQ — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 31, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and the Commanders on SI on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.