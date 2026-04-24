Commanders Biggest Draft Needs and Most Likely Picks in Rounds 2 & 3

Now that Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone, the Washington Commanders made a move to bolster their defense, selecting linebacker Sonny Styles out of Ohio State. It was a pick some saw coming, while others hoped the team would prioritize getting quarterback Jayden Daniels another weapon on offense.

With Rounds 2 and 3 set for tonight, the question now for Washington is simple: who’s next?

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Price of Protection

The Commanders took a big swing last season by trading for Laremy Tunsil, a move that cost them their second-round pick in this year’s draft. Because of that, Washington faces a long wait before getting back on the clock at No. 71 overall in Round 3.

That gap puts even more pressure on the front office to be strategic. Unless something unexpected happens in Round 2, the Commanders will have to stay patient, evaluate their board, and be ready to act when their opportunity comes.

There are still clear areas of need. The question is whether Washington continues to build on defense or shifts its focus to offense.

Expanding the Arsenal on Offense

If they go the offensive route, one name to watch is UConn wide receiver Skyler Bell.

A 2025 breakout star, Bell is known for his speed, running a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash, and his ability to create yards after the catch. He finished the season with 101 receptions, 1,278 yards, and 13 touchdowns, emerging as a dynamic playmaker. Bell began his career at Wisconsin, where he was a consistent contributor before transferring closer to home to UConn and becoming the Huskies’ top receiving option.

He led the team in yards and touchdowns in both 2024 and 2025, and his production earned him consensus All-American honors. Analysts view him as a potential No. 2 receiver who could complement Terry McLaurin and give Daniels another reliable target.

UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

If the Commanders don’t go wide receiver, they could focus on the offensive line by adding a guard or center to better protect Jayden Daniels. They could also look to add depth at cornerback to help with the secondary.

A Season-Defining Choice



Whether the Commanders stick with defense or finally turn their attention to offense, their Round 3 pick will say a lot about how they view this roster. With limited draft capital and key needs still on the board, Washington doesn’t have the luxury of missing. The wait may be long, but the decision at No. 71 could be one that shapes the direction of their season.

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