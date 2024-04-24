Washington Commanders 'Gotta Find the Left Tackle' Says Former Coach Ron Rivera
Ron Rivera's tenure leading the Washington Commanders didn't end as well as anyone had hoped it would, with a four-win season capping off the most recent run of losing seasons - or at least lack of winning - the franchise has had to endure.
With the NFL Draft on the horizon, Rivera sat down with Keyshawn Johnson to discuss the state of the Commanders as he sees it, and what he feels they need to do moving forward to achieve what his rosters never could.
"I think trying to shore up the offensive line is (the) first thing," Rivera said about priorities Washington needs to address short term. "Especially if you're going after one of these young quarterbacks. You have to be able to protect them. There are some good, young, talented players that are still there. I think (guard) Sam Cosmi has a chance to really ascend and be a top-flight guard in this league, I really do. They got to find the left tackle, and if they do truly draft a quarterback, which everybody believes they're going to do, I believe they're going to do it too...they've gotta be able to protect him."
Of course, Rivera also thought he had found a potential franchise-leading quarterback by drafting Sam Howell out of North Carolina in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Two years later neither of them is with the Commanders and this new group led by general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn are undertaking the same quest Rivera did.
But it's not all about the quarterback, and it's not even all about the left tackle. Any quarterback, young or older, needs weapons.
While Washington has some talented ones already on the roster one group stands out as needing an influx of talent above all the rest on offense.
"They've got to solidify the tight end spot," he continued. "I know they went on and brought in Zach Ertz, which is I think a really good move. He's a veteran guy that's still got good football left in him that's going to help that group of young tight ends continue to develop even more."
With nine picks total heading into Thursday and six of those in the first 100 selections of the NFL Draft Peters and Quinn are in a great position to stack new talent on the roster and address several areas of need including those identified by Rivera.
Stick with CommanderGameday for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the NFL Draft