Good and Bad News For Washington Commanders In 'Way-Too-Early' Mock 2025 NFL Draft
If you liked seeing the Washington Commanders get their first round pick out of the way relatively early you may be in luck next year as well.
Commanders fans who like to turn in before the midnight or so conclusion of Day 1 of the annual selection meeting probably appreciate an early pick when the moment arrives. Though the season that came before it, not so much.
After earning the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft Pro Football Focus' 'way-too-early' mock draft for 2025 has Washington selecting in the top 10 again, but a little higher this time at No. 6.
"Like New England, Washington spent multiple picks in the 2024 NFL Draft in search of solutions on the offensive line," says PFF. "They also kick off their 2025 draft by selecting a franchise left tackle, Kelvin Banks Jr. He allowed just one sack and one quarterback hit en route to an 86.8 pass-blocking grade in 2023."
Helping to secure the Longhorns' offensive line Banks earned the 11th best pass blocking grade in all of college football last season according to the popular grading site.
Better than BYU's Kingsley Suamataia who was selected this year by the Kansas City Chiefs and Oklahoma's Walter Rouse who went to the Minnesota Vikings.
And the part Washington fans will like even more is that Banks plays left tackle for Texas, and won't need to switch sides to fit this need.
For those curious, the New York Giants are projected to hold the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft while the Carolina Panthers earn the No. 1 spot for the third year in a row.
