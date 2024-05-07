Washington Commanders Returning the Fewest Percentage of Players from 2023 Roster
Continuity. It is an intricate part of a successful organization and as defined by Webster's dictionary is the uninterrupted duration or continuation, especially without essential change.
Continuity is not something that the Washington Commanders have.
After going an abysmal 4-13 and finishing last in the NFC East, the Commanders let go of head coach Ron Rivera, replacing him with former Atlanta Falcons' HC and Cowboys' DC Dan Quinn while bringing in Adam Peters as the franchise's new GM over from San Francisco.
READ MORE: Commanders May Have Landed Three Offensive Starters on Day 2
The front office and the coaching staff aren't the only things that have changed in the nation's capital. The Commanders also made several moves by letting players walk or trading them away. They brought in fresh faces to the locker room in free agency and also in the NFL Draft including No. 2 overall pick QB Jayden Daniels.
With all of the offseason movement following the 2023 season, Over The Cap put together a list of the teams with the most returning production from their 2023 roster and the Commanders rank dead last in the league with just a bit over 50% of their players returning.
Continuity might be great for most teams, but for right now it's not something the Commanders needed. Things were stale and they needed a new direction to head. They now have that and will look to build that continuity into the future to become one of those successful franchises.
READ MORE: Commanders Draft Ranking Hurt By Lack of Jayden Daniels Protection
Stick with CommanderGameday for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter