Washington Commanders Draft Ranking Hurt By Lack of Protection for QB Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders have been peppered with praise since the conclusion of the NFL Draft for landing a lot of young talent at positions of need in order to rebuild the team into an annual contender.
Just because a lot of people, most even, are looking highly upon the Commanders' draft class featuring LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton who many had a first round grade on, doesn't mean the class doesn't have it's doubters.
Take NFL.com's rankings compiled by Gennaro Filice and Nick Shook, for example, because while the two gave Washington a 'B' grade overall, the group itself ranks 21st in the NFL among this year's rookie classes.
"I’m not here to disparage the reigning Heisman Trophy winner (Daniels), who enters the NFL with the kind of dual-threat ability that gives defensive coordinators cold sweats," writes Filice. "But I’m already getting cold sweats myself thinking about Daniels’ protection -- or lack thereof -- in DC. Anyone who watched Jayden’s magical season at LSU is well aware of a disconcerting aspect of his game: He plays with the kind of reckless abandon that belies his rail-thin frame. The man took a frightening amount of gigantic hits. Now, to be clear, Daniels must learn to protect himself better, first and foremost. But I would not have minded if the Commanders had made a more concerted effort to surround him with a fortress. Instead, they waited until their fifth pick to add an offensive lineman -- Brandon Coleman, who’s viewed as a guard by some and a tackle by others."
Filice does highlight the selection of Newton as a redeeming quality but it's clear the lack of a first or even second-round offensive tackle selection impacted these rankings.
And then there's the addition of cornerback Mike Sainristil out of Michigan who the duo points out received high compliments from former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban during the ABC broadcast of the NFL Draft proceedings.
"I LOVE this guy," Saban said after the selection. "This guy may be the best football player, pound for pound, in the draft."
The questions about how the Commanders plan to protect Daniels in his rookie season, and how much their ability to do so impacts the quarterback, are legitimate. Certainly head coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury have had discussions to ideate plans for doing it.
With rookie camp getting underway this weekend the tackle they did take, Brandon Coleman from TCU, will get his first NFL reps with Daniels and the two will begin to try and figure out how they - along with Newton and Sainristil - will reinvigorate football in the nation's capital.
Do that, and the grade when it matters most will be higher and much more valuable than any this class is receiving today.
