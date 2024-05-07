3 'Potential Week 1 Offensive Starters' Taken Day 2 of Draft by Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders' success in the 2024 NFL Draft hasn't been a secret. Analysts and media outlets have sung their praises since the conclusion of the draft. Landing a potential franchise talent with the No. 2 overall pick isn't the only reason, either. They had a solid, well-rounded draft.
Bringing in three second-round picks -- all of whom should be able to contribute in a big way on day one -- helped raise the team's draft stock.
ESPN analysts did a roundtable of the draft, listing their favorite and least favorite draft classes for teams and answering certain questions. One question asked was which teams drafted players who will have an instant impact. Mike Clay, an ESPN fantasy football analyst, listed the Commanders as his answer.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Draft Ranking Hurt By Lack of Protection for QB Jayden Daniels
"Washington selected franchise quarterback and Week 1 starterJayden Daniels with the second overall pick and then proceeded to select five players on Day 2," Clay wrote. "Those selections included defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton and corner Mike Sainristil, who figure to immediately join the defensive rotation, as well as potential Week 1 offensive starters in tight end Ben Sinnott, versatile offensive lineman Brandon Coleman and slot wide receiver Luke McCaffrey."
With six selections likely being contributors in their first season, with three or four of those bringing an impact on day one, the Commanders will see a lot of value in their draft class this season. Having contributors on rookie-scale contracts is a great way to build a cheap contender and open a Super Bowl window, something the Commanders are taking their first step toward.
Then, the next question asked was analysts' favorite pick in the entire draft. ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen also gave a Commanders answer, citing Sainristil as his favorite pick in the class.
"A nickel corner with a playmaking mentality, Sainristil was one of my favorite defensive backs to study. He led Michigan's defense last season with six interceptions and seven pass breakups," Bowen wrote. "Look for him to play a disruptive role as a rookie in Dan Quinn's defensive system."
With Sainstril being his favorite pick of the draft, with incredible value at pick No. 50, it's no shock the team's draft is so heavily praised. They brought in incredible value at every level of the event, and they're going to feel the impact of it next season.
READ MORE: Former NFL LB Says Commanders QB Jayden Daniels 'Most Pro Ready' in Draft
Stick with CommanderGameday for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.