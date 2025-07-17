Washington Commanders sign Super Bowl champion edge rusher
The Washington Commanders are boosting their pass rush by adding one of the best free agents in the league.
Von Miller, who last played for the Buffalo Bills last season, announced on Instagram that he is signing with the Commanders.
The Commanders needed to improve their pass rush after losing Dante Fowler Jr., so they have added Miller to help improve their depth.
Miller began his career as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M by the Denver Broncos.
The Broncos were home to Miller from 2011-21, where he helped the franchise win Super Bowl 50. Miller was the Super Bowl MVP that season and led one of the greatest defenses of this generation.
He was traded to the Los Angeles Rams four years ago as a midseason acquisition, where he became a two-time Super Bowl champion.
After winning a ring with the Rams, Miller joined the Buffalo Bills on a massive six-year, $120 million deal. In his first season with the team, Miller tore his ACL, and he hasn't been the same since.
For the last two seasons, Miller has been a backup for the Bills defense, but he should have a bigger role in Washington.
The Commanders will rely on Miller to improve a pass rush unit that is viewed as one of the league's worst. He won't fix everything, but he has a chip on his shoulder and he hopes to keep the Commanders in the Super Bowl conversation.
