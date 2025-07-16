Shaq threatens to punch former Commanders’ QB over Angel Reese comments
One thing NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t play about is Angel Reese. On a recent episode of the Off the Record podcast, he didn’t hold back when he publicly threatened former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III over a post he felt was disrespectful toward Reese.
“Tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese, I’m gonna punch you in the f*cking face,” sending a clear message to the former Commanders quarterback.
The tension toward Griffin started last week when he shared a photo on social media showing Reese depicted as a monkey on the cover of the WNBA edition of 2K26. It wasn’t just the image that upset people, but also Griffin using it as an opportunity to double down on the tired Clark-Reese drama.
Shaq, who has long supported Reese, made it clear this was the first and last time he’d give RG3 a warning. “You got your job, you got your podcast. Leave my Angel Reese alone,” he said. “F*cking stop it. That’s the last time.”
Reese has been subjected to intense media scrutiny since her college days, with much of the criticism centered on her supposed “hate” toward Caitlin Clark. But for Shaq, that’s not hate at all, it’s just the competitiveness that comes with sports.
“It’s not real hate. If you look around what’s going on in this real country, that’s hate,” he explained. “This is sports. I’m not supposed to like you.”
Shaq also warned that if RG3 keeps fueling this narrative, it’ll be the only thing people remember him for. “It’s a shame that all the stuff you did in your life, you’re gonna be remembered for your podcast.”
Shaq’s words made one thing crystal clear: disrespect Angel Reese and you’re going to have to deal with him. “Mind your business. I don’t mind you doing your job, but don’t pick on that little girl because guess what — I’m her protector. Now pick on me. You pick on me, I’m gonna punch you in the f*cking face.”
READ MORE: Commanders linked to potential trade for Pro Bowl pass rusher
To insert a text box click here
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
To insert a text box click here
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders WR Terry McLaurin trade buzz sparks warning for NFL team
• Commanders reinforced future with bold rookie move to protect Daniels
• Commanders rank among NFL's worst in key area