Commanders linked to potential trade for Pro Bowl pass rusher
While the Washington Commanders may or may not be agreeing to a new deal with star receiver Terry McLaurin, they are most certainly on the lookout for ways to improve their roster at just about every position.
One group that didn't get the splash move many hoped for is on the defensive edge, where the Commanders added veterans Deatrich Wise Jr. and Jacob Martin, but were unable to secure names like Myles Garrett and Trey Hendrickson, at least so far.
Another big name has come up on the radar, at least via a speculative trade idea, for Washington in the form of eight-time Pro Bowl edge Cameron Jordan.
"Jordan has been a career Saint, but his odds of winning a Super Bowl in New Orleans feel pretty slim at this point given where the franchise is right now," USA Today's Cory Woodroof wrote via New Orleans Saints On SI. "The Commanders are a bona fide title contender, but the team could use a rotational veteran coming off the edge to affect the passer. While Jordan finishing out his career in New Orleans is the storybook ending, the Saints trading the future Hall of Famer so he can close his NFL days with a contender is probably the best path forward for both sides. Washington would benefit from having Jordan on the roster, as he could provide valuable depth off the edge and veteran leadership off the field."
The recommended trade compensation the Commanders would send back to the Saints would be a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
"Jordan, 36, has tallied 716 tackles, 121.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recovers, 3 interceptions, and one defensive touchdown in his illustrious career. Still, a Super Bowl ring has evaded the defensive end. Jordan certainly deserves a title, and perhaps he’d be content chasing one in Washington to close things out on a hugely successful career," Saints On SI's Keane wrote about the idea.
There are no indications New Orleans is actually interested in moving Jordan, but if that were to happen at some point during the season like it did with cornerback Marshon Lattimore in 2024, we'd have no issue with Washington making the phone call and seeing if the veteran can't be the missing piece to a Super Bowl run in year two under general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn.
