What Commanders' Playoff Win Revealed About Jayden Daniels, 'The Next 10 Years...'
For the first time since 2005, the Washington Commanders are victorious in a playoff football game. This comes as they posted their best regular season record since 1991.
Needless to say, it's been a special season for the Commanders, and they've found this success with a rookie quarterback leading the way. Jayden Daniels has been stellar during his inaugural NFL campaign, and he's even going to take home the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
The LSU product and reigning No. 2 overall selection was superb in leading the Commanders to a 12-win season, though he continues to add to his campaign as he used his poise and remarkable skill to secure a massive playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
To prove his ability in the postseason against a team like Tampa Bay -- who defeated Washington 37-20 in Week 1 of the playoffs -- is quite incredible for a player like Daniels.
The reaction across the NFL is picking up as Daniels came away with a gutty playoff win, and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky made a future prediction about the signal-caller. He changed the outlook of the franchise for the next decade.
"This is about a young man that has gone to the Commanders and totally changed the next 10 years," Orlovsky said.
While Daniels isn't the only to blame for the Commanders' incredible turnaround and improvement as a club, it's hard to ignore the impact he's had. The team has the utmost confidence in him moving forward, which makes the rest of the roster moves and re-tooling that much easier.
When Daniels was selected in the draft, he had franchise quarterback potential -- however, living up to that potential, especially in year one, is quite difficult. The LSU product delivered and looks to have given the Commanders security under center for years to come.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Learned From Lessons in Win vs. Buccaneers
• Commanders Share Thoughts as Game-Winning Field Goal Doinked In
• Commanders' Offensive Efficiency Matched Previous Super Bowl Contenders