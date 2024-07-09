Dallas Cowboys should keep eye on this 2025 RB prospect
The Dallas Cowboys failed to make any major moves this offseason to address the running back position, leaving an aging Ezekiel Elliott leading a running back-by-committee that also includes unproven entities Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn, and potentially Royce Freeman, Snoop Cooper, Malik Davis, or Nathaniel Peat.
That has led to the Cowboys being linked to several top college running back prospects as we look ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft.
In ESPN's early 2025 mock draft, the Cowboys select Ohio State star transfer Quinshon Judkins.
Now, PFF has named one offensive player in college football for all 32 NFL teams to watch. Of course, the Cowboys are supposed to keep their eyes on one of the best backs in the country.
Enter Boise State star Ashton Jeanty.
Jeanty enters his junior season as the reigning Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-Mountain West honoree.
He was named an ESPN first-team All-American in 2023, and is considered one of the best backs in college football, if not the best.
Simply put: Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was the best running back in college football last year. With a wide receiver background, he is a true threat as both a runner and receiver. He recorded more than 1,900 all-purpose yards with 0.55 PFF wins above average, the sixth-highest single-season WAA score for a college running back in the PFF era. The Cowboys have the lowest-ceiling running back room in the NFL heading into 2024, and Jeanty would be an obvious fix.- Trevor Sikkema, PFF
Throughout the season, the Cowboys will be mentioned when discussing all of the top running backs in college, especially if the unit underperforms.
So keep an eye on Jeanty as a potential Cowboy of the future. And what better way to solve the running back woes than by bringing a guy from Lone Star High School in Texas back to the Lone Star State to start his NFL career?
