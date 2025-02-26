2025 Dallas Cowboys NFL Combine meeting tracker
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is underway in Indianapolis, and the Dallas Cowboys are hard at work looking for talent to replenish their roster.
With the echoes of a disappointing 2024 season still lingering, the team’s front office, led by vice president of player personnel Will McClay and new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, has descended upon Lucas Oil Stadium to evaluate the next wave of NFL hopefuls.
This annual event offers a critical opportunity for Dallas to meet face-to-face with prospects, gauging not just their athletic prowess but also their fit within the Cowboys’ culture and system.
From high-profile defensive tackles to under-the-radar gems, the list of players the Cowboys have interviewed provides a window into their draft priorities. With needs glaring at positions like defensive tackle—where 2023 first-rounder Mazi Smith has yet to deliver—and a desire to bolster the trenches on both sides of the ball, these Combine meetings could foreshadow Dallas’ moves in the upcoming NFL Draft.
That said, here’s a list of every prospect the Cowboys have sat down with so far at the 2025 Combine, offering clues to their plans for a pivotal offseason.
List of prospects the Dallas Cowboys met with during the 2025 NFL Combine
Note: List will refresh as more names become available.
- Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia
- Jordan Burch, DE, Oregon
- Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
- Shemar James, LB, Florida
- Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
- Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine runs through Sunday, March 2.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
