Dallas Cowboys 'formally met' Georgia star edge rusher at NFL Combine
With the NFL Scouting Combine in full swing, it is time for the Dallas Cowboys to start meeting and interviewing some of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
On Wednesday, one projected first-round pick revealed he has "formally met" with Dallas.
Georgia Bulldogs star edge rusher Mykel Williams was speaking at the podium when he was asked whether he spoke to Dallas in Indy.
MORE: Cowboys pick surprise 'home-run hitter' in Mel Kiper NFL mock draft
"I did," Williams said with a huge smile. "I loved that that meeting."
The Cowboys will get to see Williams on the field Thursday morning when the defensive linemen and linebackers participate in on-field workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Williams came into Indianapolis as a projected mid-to-late first-round pick. He entered the 2024 college football season as a projected top-five pick, but was slowed by injuries throughout the season.
MORE: Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. says Williams is the player with the most to prove in Indianapolis.
“There might not be a player with more to prove this week at the combine than Williams,” Kiper wrote. “He was considered a candidate to go in the top five -- and even potentially No. 1 -- when we first started building draft boards for this class back in August.
"But an ankle injury slowed him in 2024, resulting in just five sacks over 12 games. The traits are there, though. With a good week in Indy, the Bengals probably won’t be high enough on the board to get him. Turn on the tape, and you see outstanding speed-to-power.”
It will be interesting to see how Williams performs during on-field drills, but we know the Cowboys will be watching.
