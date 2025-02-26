Cowboys meet with Oklahoma prospect close to Tyler Guyton at NFL Combine
With linebackers and defensive linemen set to participate in on-field drills first at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis this week, the Dallas Cowboys have been lining up meetings and interviews.
Dallas needs to add talent along the defensive line and bolster its linebacking corps in the offseason, so there have been plenty of meetings taking place.
One of the players who met with the Cowboys is an Oklahoma Sooners standout who is close friends with last year's first-round pick Tyler Guyton.
MORE: Cowboys 'formally met' Georgia star edge rusher at NFL Combine
Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman was speaking to the media when he revealed he has met with Dallas. He also said he has been keeping in contact with the Cowboys left tackle. Stutsman could be an intriguing addition in the later rounds.
During the 2024 college football season, Stutsman was a consensus All-American and earned first-team All-SEC honors. He recorded 109 tackles, 8 tackles for a loss, and one sack. It was his third consecutive season with more than 100 tackles.
MORE: Florida LB has formal interview with Cowboys at NFL Combine
Throughout his four years at Oklahoma, Stutsman recorded 276 tackles, 37 tackles for a loss, 8 sacks, 3 interceptions, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and a touchdown.
Stutsman and the rest of the linebackers in Indianapolis will take the field on Thurday morning.
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine runs through Sunday, March 2.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 quarterbacks Cowboys could target on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft
Key NFL Scouting Combine dates Cowboys fans need to know
Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
Should Cowboys reunite with former star receiver in free agency?
One free agent the Cowboys should consider to bolster secondary
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries