Florida LB has formal interview with Cowboys at NFL Combine
As the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off in Indianapolis, the Dallas Cowboys are wasting no time in their quest to bolster a roster in need of fresh talent.
With key defenders potentially departing in free agency and depth concerns lingering at linebacker, the front office has its eyes on the future.
MORE: Cowboys named ‘best landing spot’ for all-time NCAA touchdown king
Among the prospects turning heads is Florida linebacker Shemar James, a versatile and athletic junior who recently declared for the draft after a standout collegiate career with the Gators.
James revealed that he had a formal meeting with the Cowboys, a team he and his family grew up rooting for.
A junior linebacker from Florida, James declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after a standout college career.
At 6-foot-1, 226 pounds, he combines speed, physicality, and versatility, excelling against the run and in coverage. In 2024, he recorded 64 tackles, two sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble in 13 games. Despite a 2023 knee injury, his instincts and athleticism make him a promising mid-round prospect.
James isn’t the only SEC defender Dallas has met with. They’ve also spent time with Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams as they look to revamp their defense in 2025.
