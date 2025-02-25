NFL coaching legend endorses Cowboys' HC Brian Schottenheimer
The support train continues for Dallas Cowboys rookie head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Former Seattle Seahawks and current Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll offered a strong endorsement of Schottenheimer, during media availability at the NFL Combine.
Schottenheimer, 51, who served as Carroll's offensive coordinator in Seattle from 2018 to 2020, secured his first NFL head coaching position with the Cowboys last month, marking a significant milestone in his career.
"He's been waiting for this opportunity for a number of years. He's been ready for some time," Carroll said, reflecting on Schottenheimer's preparation for the role.
Carroll mentioned he helped Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during the process, offering his perspective on his former coordinator.
"I just told him all the positive stuff about Brian, the stuff we'd been through together and the confidence I had in him," Carroll explained. "And tried to reassure him because it sounded like he really was in the lead position to get that job. I was trying to help Jerry (Jones) feel good about it too because he was trying to get ready for it."
The endorsement from Carroll, who recently accepted the head coaching position with the Raiders, carries significant weight given their previous working relationship in Seattle.
Schottenheimer, who served as offensive coordinator the past two seasons, inherits a Cowboys team with high expectations, becoming the franchise's latest attempt to recapture their former glory and end a Super Bowl drought stretching back to 1995.
