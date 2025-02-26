Cowboys eye new talent to replace former NFL Draft first-round pick
At the 2025 NFL Combine, the Dallas Cowboys appear prepared to a significant step toward addressing their ongoing defensive tackle concerns by holding a formal interview with Texas Longhorns standout Alfred Collins.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman, known for his exceptional run-stopping ability, could provide the Cowboys with a fresh start at a position that has underperformed despite using their 2023 first-round selection of Mazi Smith.
Smith, drafted 26th overall out of Michigan, was touted as a space-eating run defender with the potential to anchor Dallas’ defensive line. However, two seasons into his NFL career, the results have been underwhelming.
In 2023, he started just three games, recording only nine solo tackles and one sack. His struggles continued into 2024, with the Cowboys’ run defense faltering in key losses, exposing a lack of interior disruption.
With free agent Osa Odighizuwa’s future uncertain and Smith failing to justify his draft status, Dallas is in desperate need of a reliable defensive tackle.
Enter Alfred Collins. A former five-star recruit, Collins blossomed in 2024, starting every game for a Texas defense ranked among the nation’s best. With 141 tackles, 7.0 career sacks, and elite block-shedding skills, he’s a Day 2 prospect who could immediately bolster the Cowboys’ front.
His length and power make him an ideal fit for a team looking to shore up its run defense, while his upside offers hope for growth as a pass rusher—something Smith has yet to provide.
Landing Collins could signal a shift for Dallas, potentially replacing Smith as the cornerstone of their interior line. As the Cowboys evaluate their options, this Combine interview might just be the spark that ignites a defensive resurgence in 2025.
