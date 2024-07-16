EA Sports College Football 25: Players to watch for Cowboys
Sometimes, it can feel like the world is a divisive place. However, on Monday, it felt like we could all come together for a common purpose. EA Sports released the latest version of their 'College Football' franchise, the first release in 11 years. Nostalgia and excitement have filled the air as fans of the franchise are ready to get back in the saddle.
One of the more fun things to do when playing the game is to find all the explosive players. It has me thinking, could some of these players have the talent to be a part of the Dallas Cowboys in real life? Let a gamer take you inside the new college football game and tell you the players to watch who could be future Cowboys.
Barion Brown - WR/Kentucky
The Cowboys could really use another speedy receiver this season. However, waiting for Kentucky's Barion Brown may not be so bad. Brown's quickness has been displayed in the Wildcats' offense. However, his speed has damaged opponents on the special team's side of things. In the 2023 season, Brown had three kick returns for a touchdown. Brown is an absolutely electric player in the game and can change the momentum of a game in the blink of an eye.
Nicholas Singleton - RB/Penn State
Another glaring topic of concern for the Cowboys offense is the running back position. The position doesn't seem to have the workhorse that one would anticipate for a team trying to compete for a Super Bowl. But the team could make a big splash with the addition of Nicholas Singleton next season. Singleton rushed for over 1000 yards in his freshmen season but took a dip last season to 752 yards with even more carries. However, expect Singleton to come back in a big way this season. Potentially make him a massive target for the Cowboys draft room next season.
Deone Walker - DL/Kentucky
No, this isn't a Kentucky recruiting pitch, but the Wildcats have a few NFL ready players on their roster. The one that could make the biggest splash is defensive lineman Deone Walker. The Cowboys were a middle-of-the-pack defense when it came to stopping the run last season. Adding Walker would be a great attempt to make that aspect of the defense a lot stronger. If you have NCAA 25, I recommend playing with Walker and try not to get excited as you barrel through offensive linemen and accumulate numerous tackles for a loss. Walker is going to be a big name in next season's NFL Draft.
Jaxson Dart - QB/Ole Miss
For those of you who are ready to move on from Dak Prescott for some bizarre reason, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart is the player for you. When you play video games in football, are you the one who wants to sling the rock as much as you can in every play? If you are, then you will fall in love with Dart. While the SEC quarterback isn't happy with how he looks in the game, it doesn't hinder his arm strength. Dart has excelled in Lane Kiffin's offense, throwing for 23 touchdowns last season. Maybe taking Dart next season and allowing him to sit under the learning tree of Prescott doesn't sound so bad.