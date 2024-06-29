Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 71
Don't look now, but we are 71 days from the start of the Dallas Cowboys season.
With that comes the latest in our countdown of the best players ever to wear their respective numbers with the franchise. For No. 71, the story should be about never giving up.
The player who best represents the No. 71 for Dallas isn't someone that anyone would have ever guessed.
Mark Tuinei
Mark Tuinei's journey to becoming one of the greatest to ever play for the Dallas Cowboys seems nearly impossible. Tuinei was a defensive tackle during his college career and, for his first two seasons in Dallas, served as a second-stringer for the defensive line.
However, moving to left tackle in 1986 changed his professional career. Tuinei started at tackle for twelve seasons in Dallas, earning Pro Bowl honors in two of those seasons ('94 and '95).
A career that once seemed impossible is now one that can never be forgotten. Tuinei's professional career is an excellent example for anyone who thinks the road to success may feel daunting.
To sum up what the No. 71 means to the Dallas franchise, I think the best way would be to say that if you show up every day and do the work, you will be rewarded for that time.
