Under-the-radar fantasy football running backs from the NFC East
In a perfect world, you could select every member of the Dallas Cowboys for your fantasy football team and win every game by 100 points. However, when you think about the reality of that, more than likely, it is not going to turn out that way.
So, how can you become your league's champion this season? That's easy. You must find the diamonds in the rough.
Here are the under-the-radar running backs of the NFC East that could have you gloating about a fantasy ring at the end of the season.
Ezekiel Elliot
The Cowboys running back situation is less than ideal. With Tony Pollard bouncing to Tennessee, the void in the backfield is one of the biggest concerns heading into the fall. However, wouldn't it be nice to get the old band together? That's where Ezekiel Elliot comes in.
Elliot has returned to his old stomping grounds in Dallas hoping to turn back the clock.
While I wouldn't see Elliot as a start for your fantasy squad, he could still be a great bench addition as the Cowboys figure out their backfield situation.
Devin Singletary
Saquon Barkley shocked the entire league when he decided to leave the New York Giants for the Philadelphia Eagles. With Barkley's departure, the Giants are left with a massive void in the backfield. It's a void that new Giants back Devin Singletary will happily try to fill.
Singletary could be one of the biggest steals in any fantasy league because he will carry most of the workload out of the backfield. It's not too often that you see a starting running back slide in a fantasy league, so keep your eyes open for Singletary.
Brian Robinson Jr.
Currently listed as the backup to Austin Ekeler in Washington, Brian Robinson could be one to watch in fantasy drafts or on the wavier wire after the first week.
Last season, Robinson rushed for 733 yards and found the endzone five times. But Robinson isn't just a threat in the ground game. He also managed to have 368 yards receiving and four touchdown receptions to add to his resume.
Robinson will be entering his third season with Commanders and could be one to keep tabs on in deeper leagues.
