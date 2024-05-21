Should the Dallas Cowboys target free agent WR Hunter Renfrow?
The Dallas Cowboys have flirted with the idea of adding a veteran wide receiver, hosting Zay Jones in early May, before the former Jacksonville Jaguar eventually signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals.
Recently, the Cowboys were named the "best fit" for veteran free agent Michael Thomas, who was released by the New Orleans Saints after a string of injury-plagued seasons.
The interest in veteran wideouts stems from the inexperience on the Cowboys roster behind All-Pro receiver CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks are currently the top candidates to fill the WR3 vacated by Michael Gallup in the offseason, but another veteran who remains available is an intriguing option.
Enter Hunter Renfrow.
Renfrow has six years of experience with the Las Vegas Raiders but was a salary cap casualty this offseason. He had a breakout year in 2021 but took a step back due to injuries in 2022, and he never found his rhythm in 2023.
A fresh start could benefit Renfrow, and when he's at the top of his game, he has proven to be a reliable pass-catcher who could excel in the slot.
That's why CBS Sports' suggestion that the Cowboys take a flyer on Renfrow makes perfect sense.
Renfrow hasn't been a healthy and/or steady target since his 1,000-yard breakout in 2021, but he boasts a reliable catch rate when active at full speed, making him a solid, high-floor option in the slot. After a quiet free agency, Dallas could still use receiver depth behind CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks, and a savvy route-runner like Renfrow could free up Lamb to shift outside.- Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports
During Renfrow's breakout season, he recorded 103 catches on 128 targets for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.
In his first two seasons as a pro, the former Clemson star caught 49 and 56 passes, respectively, with more than 70 targets in both years. During his injury-ridden 2022 campaign, Renfrow was targeted 50 times with 36 catches, while last season, he saw only 37 targets and had 25 catches.
Despite the regression, Renfrow has a career average of 10.7 yards per catch.
Allowing Renfrow to move the changes and do the dirty work in the middle of the field would allow the Cowboys to move CeeDee Lamb to the outside and set him free for even more opportunities to stretch the field.
But for now, Dallas appears content seeing what they have in Tolbert and Brooks throughout OTAs and minicamp before making any other call.