CeeDee Lamb makes one admission about Cowboys training camp holdout

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb revealed he nearly caved during his training camp holdout because he missed being out on the field.

Josh Sanchez

Jul 31, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts after a play during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields.
Jul 31, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts after a play during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. / Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
CeeDee Lamb's holdout outlasted the NFL preseason, but that almost wasn't the case for the Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver.

Lamb spoke to reporters after rejoining the team for practice on Tuesday night and revealed just how difficult it was for him to stay away from his teammates.

The All-Pro pass catcher said the holdout was weighing on him and he nearly caved at one point during training camp.

"There was one time, at the end, and now that we've got it done I can tell y'all," Lamb joked with reporters. "I was like, 'Bro, we need to get this done. I'm ready to be with my guys."

Ultimately, the two sides came to an agreement and Lamb put ink to paper on his new, historic four-year, $136 million deal which includes $100 million in guarantees.

Everyone is happy to have Lamb back with the team and now looks forward to the Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns to kick off the 2024 NFL regular season.

In the words of another former Cowboys star receiver: "Get your popcorn ready."

Published
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

