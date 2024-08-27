4 biggest takeaways from Cowboys 53-man roster for 2024 NFL season
On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys released the 53-man roster that will lead the franchise into the 2024 NFL regular season.
While it is a hard day for many athletes around the league, it is also a celebration for those who have earned the right to be a part of an NFL team.
The Cowboys made some massive decisions today, and it's time to take a closer look at this roster.
Here are four takeaways from the Cowboys 53-man roster for the upcoming season.
4. Deuce Vaughn Is Ready To Make Noise
The old cliche of heart over height can be sung throughout the Cowboys fanbase tonight as Deuce Vaughn earned his way to the 53-man roster.
Vaughn impressed this preseason, including in the final game against the Los Angeles Chargers, when the speedy back showed off his field vision when finding the gaps between the linemen.
The 5-foot-5 fan-favorite is absolutely deserving of his spot with the team.
3. Cornerback Depth
The loss of DaRon Bland will be felt until the All-Pro corner can return to the field.
However, the Cowboys have five other cornerbacks who made the 53-man roster, including fan favorite Caelan Carson, Jourdan Lewis, Israel Mukuamu, and a veteran looking to make an impact in Andrew Booth.
A team can never completely replace an All-Pro, but the Cowboys have the talent to fill some of the void in Bland's absence.
2. A Promising Linebacking Corps
A unit that could surprise people this season would be the linebacker room. Rookie Marist Liufau was blossoming in the preseason, and with a Mike Zimmer disciple like Eric Kendricks to lead and teach, Liufau has the potential to have an incredible rookie season.
Also, DeMarvion Overshown will look to make his first impact of his Dallas career, missing all of last season with a knee injury.
This unit could be exceptional.
1. Take Jerry At His Word
It wasn't the ideal preseason finale for Trey Lance, as the quarterback tossed five interceptions against the Chargers. However, even before the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was adamant that Lance would have a spot on this team.
So, when the owner speaks, we should listen. Lance has made the 53-man roster, giving the Cowboys three quarterbacks entering the season.
The short-term future for Lance has been decided, but will the former first-round pick find himself elsewhere before the end of the season?
