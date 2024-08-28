CeeDee Lamb's agent trolled Dallas Cowboys star before finalizing deal

CeeDee Lamb’s agent playfully trolled him during The Call — telling him the talks with the #Cowboys were “going south” on FaceTime.



Lamb got angry: “Man … what do you mean going SOUTH?”



His agent: “Well, they wanna give you 34 …😉”



Lamb: “Lol… man. 😅 Where do I sign?” pic.twitter.com/S8pEbDcKAs