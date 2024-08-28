Cowboys Country

CeeDee Lamb's agent trolled Dallas Cowboys star before finalizing deal

Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb inked a historic deal with the team this week, but his agent took him on a wild ride before letting the receiver know the real offer.

Jul 31, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. / Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
CeeDee Lamb is back with the Dallas Cowboys and returned to the practice field on Tuesday evening, just 24 hours after agreeing to a blockbuster contract extension with the team.

But before agreeing to the four-year, $136 million deal which included the largest signing bonus in NFL history for a wide receiver at $38 million, Lamb got a scare.

The All-Pro wide receiver's agent decided to troll Lamb on Monday morning during a FaceTime call.

According to Lamb, his agent said that talks with the Cowboys were "going south," which got Lamb upset. The agent responded, "Well, they wanna give you 34..." and the rest is history.

While it's all smiles now, Lamb admits he was growing frustrated with the lack of contract and was ready to rejoin his teammates ahead of the season.

Now, the contract drama is all settled, and everyone can look forward to the upcoming season which starts in less than two weeks.

Lamb says he will be ready, and will not be on a snap count, so let the games begin.

Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.

