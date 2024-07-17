CeeDee Lamb snubbed as NFL's best wide receiver
The 2023 NFL season witnessed a meteoric rise for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Not only did he shatter franchise records, but he also caught the attention of anonymous NFL executives in a recent article from Jeremey Fowler on ESPN.
Despite his record-breaking achievements, Lamb found himself ranked fourth among NFL receivers by anonymous executives. But was he truly given the recognition he deserved?
In 2023, CeeDee Lamb hauled in an impressive 135 receptions, surpassing Hall of Famer Michael Irvin’s 111 catches in 1995. His 112th catch of the season etched his name in Cowboys history, making him the all-time seasonal leader in receptions. Lamb didn’t stop there. He shattered the franchise record for receiving yards, amassing a staggering 1,749 yards that propelled him past Irvin’s previous record of 1,603 yards
In the 2022 season poll by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, NFL executives, coaches, scouts, and players weighed in on the league’s top receivers. CeeDee Lamb secured the No. 10 spot, a significant jump from the 2021 season when he only received an honorable mention.
Lamb’s four-year progression in the NFL has been remarkable. He has improved his numbers each season, solidifying his status as one of the league’s premier wideouts. Ranking him as only the 4th-best receiver in the NFL undermines how consistently dominant he has been since entering the league.
One thing is for sure, CeeDee Lamb will undoubtedly be ready this season to prove that he belongs at the top spot in next year's poll.