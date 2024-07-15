Rumors fly after Justin Simmons rocks city-specific hat at youth camp
Justin Simmons isn't used to free agency. A third-round pick out of Boston College in 2016, he spent his entire eight-year career with the Denver Broncos. That won't be the case in year nine, however, as the franchise released him in March to save $18.25 million.
Simmons, who signed a four-year, $61 million deal in 2021was considered one of the best safeties in the NFL during his prime. His performance dropped some in 2023 but he still played at a Pro Bowl level, making the lack of interest from NFL teams surprising.
Perhaps his wait is coming to an end, or at least he's gotten the rumor mill moving once again. Simmons released a video from his 'Justin Simmons Foundation Youth Football Camp' and was seen wearing the same hat made famous by Dak Prescott.
True Brvnd makes the unique hat with the upside-down "Dallas" and had a limited edition release in 2023 signed by Dak.
Simmons will turn 31 in November which might be the reason for hesitation from teams. Despite his age, he still had 70 tackles with eight pass defenses and three interceptions. The year prior, he had 69 tackles, seven pass defenses, and led the league with six picks.
The only question in Dallas would be where he fits. The Cowboys didn't re-sign Jayron Kearse, but they still have Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, Markquese Bell, and Juanyeh Thomas. Unless they want to push one of their up-and-coming young safeties down the depth chart, these rumors might not go too far.